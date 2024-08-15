Hulk Hogan’S Real American Beer Powers Into Ohio, Marking Another Milestone In Its Fast-Paced Summer Roll-Out

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the remarkable success of its launches in states like Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, Rhode Island, Colorado, Michigan, Idaho, Montana, and Wisconsin, the premium American-made light lager co-founded by WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Hulk Hogan is set to make its highly-anticipated debut today in Ohio. Ohio marks the tenth in Real American Beer's ambitious summer rollout. With its Ohio launch, Real American Beer continues its unprecedented momentum in a state known for its diverse beer culture and passionate sports fans.



Real American Beer is a premium American-style light lager made with 100% North American ingredients which is easy-drinking and wildly-sessionable. At 4.2% ABV, Real American Beer is light-bodied, fresh and crisp. The malt gives it a rich golden hue, while the hops ensure a well-balanced flavor. Get some, brother!

“Across the country, the reception for Real American Beer has been epic among the fans, distributors and retailers alike - people are really loving it,” said Hulk Hogan.“Ohio is about to join the movement. I can't wait to join all the beer lovers and Hulkamaniacs in Ohio soon!”.

Over the coming weeks, Real American Beer will be available at top Ohio retailers, bars, and restaurants, including Giant Eagle, Kroger, Meijer, Total Wine, Walmart, and many more.

“The enthusiasm from Ohioans has been incredible,” said Sarah Johnson, Regional Manager at Buckeye Beverage.“Working with Hulk Hogan has been a phenomenal experience. His hands-on involvement and commitment to making a great American light lager show his dedication to this brand and its success. Our customers are eager to enjoy a beer that promises great taste and unity, making Real American Beer a perfect fit for Ohio.”

An extensive and growing lineup of Real American Beer merchandise and apparel is also now available for purchase globally from its online store.

For more information on Real American Beer, including the full list of launch events and where to buy, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.

