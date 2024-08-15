Triyam Recognized On Inc. 5000 List For The Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company ranking leveled up 999 spots on this highlighted list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triyam , an Access company that specializes in healthcare data management and EHR archiving solutions, announced today that it was recognized on the Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The 2024 prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Triyam moved up 999 spots on the list from No. 3400 in 2023 to No. 2401 in 2024.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023.

“Triyam continues to demonstrate growth and excellence in the industry, and we are proud that the team is being recognized both for their continued revenue trajectory as well as for their impactful work in healthcare,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “Triyam has been able to streamline and improve the management of archival electronic medical records with fully compliant and cost-effective solutions and we are committed to continuing to innovate and invest in these digital platforms.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“We are delighted to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, a testament to our team's innovative approach to decommissioning legacy EHR and EMR systems and managing data and archival solutions in healthcare,” said Luka Salamunic, SVP, Triyam Software .“We look forward to continuing to help healthcare organizations and fulfilling our mission to connect people and data without boundaries or limitations.”

Triyam helps healthcare organizations extract, convert, migrate, and archive data via its cloud-based archival solution, Fovea EHR Archive. Triyam's data management and archival solutions help healthcare organizations decommission legacy systems and save money while ensuring compliance with data retention requirements. Triyam was recently also recognized on Newsweek's list of The World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024, which lists the top 400 companies from over 35 different countries.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” said Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as Editor-in-Chief .“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from healthcare and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

Triyam, an Access company, specializes in data conversion, migration, and archival for healthcare organizations. Our flagship service, Fovea, is a cloud-based solution tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, focusing on secure and accessible legacy data management. Triyam is dedicated to helping healthcare organizations efficiently manage their historical data, ensuring compliance and improving operational efficiency.

Triyam has been named“Best in KLAS” in Data Archiving by KLAS Research three times in the past four years (2021, 2022, 2024) and is rated first in its category – data archiving – in 2024. It has been regularly featured on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in America. For more information about Triyam and its award-winning data archiving solutions, please visit triyam.com.

Access is the largest privately held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America, and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software, and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit .

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit .

