Lumos Pharma To Participate In H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global being held September 9th – 11th in New York City. Lumos Pharma management will be present to host one-on-one meetings on Monday and Tuesday, September 9th and 10th.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference: September 9 th – 11 th

Title: Lumos Pharma Corporate Presentation (On-Demand) Date/Time: September 9th at 7:00AM EDT Webcast Link:

1x1 Meetings: Monday-Tuesday, September 9th-10th

The presentation webcast can be downloaded at 7:00AM EDT on September 9th and will be available for 90 days thereafter. The webcast can also be accessed on the Company's website under Events & Presentations in the Investors & Media section. Please contact your H.C. Wainwright salesperson or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations to schedule one-on-one meetings with management at the conference or thereafter.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma's lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the ~$4.7B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit .

