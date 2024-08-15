Lumos Pharma To Participate In H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date
8/15/2024 9:16:48 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global investment conference being held September 9th – 11th in New York City. Lumos Pharma management will be present to host one-on-one meetings on Monday and Tuesday, September 9th and 10th.
H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference: September 9 th – 11 th
|
| Title:
| Lumos Pharma Corporate Presentation (On-Demand)
|
| Date/Time:
| September 9th at 7:00AM EDT
|
| Webcast Link:
| Register here
|
| 1x1 Meetings:
| Monday-Tuesday, September 9th-10th
|
|
|
The presentation webcast can be downloaded at 7:00AM EDT on September 9th and will be available for 90 days thereafter. The webcast can also be accessed on the Company's website under Events & Presentations in the Investors & Media section. Please contact your H.C. Wainwright salesperson or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations to schedule one-on-one meetings with management at the conference or thereafter.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma's lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the ~$4.7B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit .
Investor & Media Contact:
Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
...
MENAFN15082024004107003653ID1108558819
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.