Look Left Marketing Named To The Annual Inc. 5000 National List Of Fastest Growing Private Companies In America For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Look Left Marketing , a content marketing and public relations (PR) agency for B2B tech , today announced that it has been named to the 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

The annual list provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - independent businesses. During the judging period, Look Left grew its business by 53%.

Look Left specializes in B2B tech PR and content marketing , working with disruptive tech companies in the infrastructure, security and developer segments. With its deep technical expertise, the team helps its clients dramatically increase their share of voice to grab the attention of the market, buyers, builders and bots through content, earned and paid media, and SEO strategies.

“Look Left seamlessly integrates with our clients' marketing departments, empowering them to outperform expectations with smart strategies,” said Bryan Scanlon, principal at Look Left Marketing.“We guide our clients with clever messaging, savvy media and digital marketing strategies and targeted content to help them reach the people who matter to their business. Our dedicated team and clients' agility in adapting to new and emerging markets has been a key driver of our growth over the past three years.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies with rapid revenue growth that navigated inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year, Look Left was also listed on the Inc. 5000 Pacific Regional list of Fastest Growing Companies and was named on Inc.'s 2024 Best Workplaces list.

