Prisoner Exchange, Front, Weapons: Zelensky Holds Staff Meeting
Date
8/15/2024 9:16:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the exchange of prisoners, the battlefield situation, and weapons supplies.
The head of state said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"The front. Weapons. A prisoner exchange. Legislative initiatives. The details will come later," Zelensky said.
Earlier reports said that special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine had captured 102 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
