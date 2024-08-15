Prisoner Exchange, Front, Weapons: Zelensky Holds Staff Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the exchange of prisoners, the battlefield situation, and weapons supplies.

"The front. Weapons. A prisoner exchange. Legislative initiatives. The details will come later," Zelensky said.

Earlier reports said that special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine had captured 102 Russian in the Kursk region.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine