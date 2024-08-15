Baku Hosts Gala Night In Honor Of Azerbaijani Olympic Team

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

A gala night has organized in honor of the Azerbaijani Olympic team, Azernews reports.

Members of the Azerbaijani sports delegation that participated in Paris-2024 took part in the event.

The of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade congratulated our on their successful performances.

Farid Gayibov presented state awards to the coaches of the Azerbaijani Olympians who were awarded by the presidential order for their high achievements in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games and their services in the development of the country's sports and wished them success.

Azerbaijani team was represented at Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games by 48 athletes in 15 sports. The national team secured a total of seven medals, including two gold, two silver and three bronze. As a result, the country took 30th position on the overall medal tally.

The gold medalist from Azerbaijan were judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg).

Taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver medals.

Azerbaijan also celebrated its bronze medal winners, who included Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) as well as freestyle wrestlers Magomedkhan Magomedov ( 97 kg) and Georgiy Meshvildishvili (125 kg).

The performance of the Azerbaijani Olympic team at Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games highlights the country's growing prominence in the international sports arena.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr