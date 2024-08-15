Baku Hosts Gala Night In Honor Of Azerbaijani Olympic Team
Date
8/15/2024 9:16:33 AM
A gala night has organized in honor of the Azerbaijani Olympic
team, Azernews reports.
Members of the Azerbaijani sports delegation that participated
in Paris-2024 took part in the event.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov Vice-President of
the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade
congratulated our athletes on their successful performances.
Farid Gayibov presented state awards to the coaches of the
Azerbaijani Olympians who were awarded by the presidential order
for their high achievements in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games
and their services in the development of the country's sports and
wished them success.
Azerbaijani team was represented at Paris 2024 Summer Olympic
Games by 48 athletes in 15 sports. The national team secured a
total of seven medals, including two gold, two silver and three
bronze. As a result, the country took 30th position on the overall
medal tally.
The gold medalist from Azerbaijan were judokas Hidayat Heydarov
(73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg).
Taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso
Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver
medals.
Azerbaijan also celebrated its bronze medal winners, who
included Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) as well as
freestyle wrestlers Magomedkhan Magomedov ( 97 kg) and Georgiy
Meshvildishvili (125 kg).
The performance of the Azerbaijani Olympic team at Paris 2024
Summer Olympic Games highlights the country's growing prominence in
the international sports arena.
