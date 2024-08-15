LB KITCHEN TO OPEN LOCATION AT ROCK ROW MEDICAL CAMPUS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LB Kitchen Salmon Bowl, photo credit Navadise Media

Rock Row Medical Campus is anticipated to be completed in early 2025 and will be Maine's newest and most advanced integrated medical campus.

- Josh Levy, CEO of Waterstone Properties Group, developers of Rock RowWESTBROOK, ME, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LB Kitchen has signed on to open a new location at Rock Row, bringing their innovative, functional and healthy all-day café menu to the Rock Row medical campus .Owners Bryna Gootkind and chef Lee Farrington have been operating their current LB Kitchen Café and Mini-Mart out of the Portland location since 2017. This new LB Kitchen 600-square-foot café kiosk space at the Rock Row Medical Campus will feature some original LB Kitchen menu favorites as well as newly developed prepared foods items that align with nutritional recommendations from the New England Cancer Specialists and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. These include pre-packaged and prepared hearty grain, salad and breakfast bowls, sandwiches, wraps and more, as well as a wide selection of coffee drinks, tea, and functional beverages. The Rock Row location will also feature a made-to-order espresso bar.“We are excited to welcome LB Kitchen to Rock Row's expanding line-up of food choices,” said Josh Levy, CEO of Waterstone Properties Group, developers of Rock Row.“Their fresh, healthy and flavorful menu aligns perfectly with our“food as health” philosophy and holistic approach that are integral to the Rock Row Medical Campus.”Bryna Gootkind, co-founder of LB Kitchen stated,“We're honored to collaborate with the Rock Row Medical Campus, the New England Cancer Center and Dana-Farber Cancer Specialists. At LB Kitchen, our brand and food philosophy has always been grounded on the principle that healthy and functional food can be delicious, fun, and simple.”Co-founder and Chef Lee Farrington continued,“In this new small but mighty space - thoughtfully designed by the talented Mey & co. - LB Kitchen Rock Row will work as part of the whole Rock Row Medical Campus goal to nurture our neighbors back to their optimal health and inspire patients with food by showing how alternative foods, simple recipes, and functional ingredients can support their health journey.”"Bryna and Lee bring health, joy, and love to their recipes.” said Leah Robert, Manager of Supportive Services at New England Cancer Specialists,“We know that eating well after a cancer diagnosis can help you mitigate side effects throughout chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. I can't wait for our patients to experience LB Kitchen because we all know how good food can bring happiness, comfort, and healing.”Rock Row Medical Campus is anticipated to be completed in early 2025 and will be Maine's newest and most advanced integrated medical campus. Anchored by New England Cancer Specialists, the largest medical oncology group and leading provider of cancer care in the region, Rock Row will bring together an array of trusted providers, including RAYUS Radiology, Saco Bay Physical Therapy, and Plastic & Hand Surgical Associates, as well as The Dempsey Center and an array of integrated health services intended to deliver a more holistic approach to patients. This world-class healing destination, designed with significant patient input, aims to bring patients closer to nature by preserving the natural, wooded setting along Nason Brook and adding unique features such as outdoor infusion bays, a first for Maine, a healing garden and convenient access to the new trail network. For medical leasing inquiries, contact Mark Malone from Malone Commercial Brokers via ...About Rock RowRock Row is one of the most spectacular office, retail, medical and residential opportunities in America, nested in the heart of Westbrook, Maine. Majestically designed around a 400 ft. deep, 26-acre natural quarry that generates excitement year-round and strategically located at the intersection of Maine's transportation epicenter. Rock Row is a magnificent $600 million, 110- acre mixed use development, features open-air retail and entertainment district that offers inviting events, amazing shops, restaurants and health and wellness services. For more information on Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, visit rockrow.About Waterstone Properties GroupWaterstone Properties Group, Inc., is a privately owned and self-funded real estate development company with a diverse portfolio of properties in the United States. It specializes in the creation of retail shopping centers, mixed-use properties, residential, warehousing and logistics, corporate headquarters buildings and medical campuses. The company is also a pioneer of large-scale, immersive, entertainment and guest-focused destination locations that attract individuals and families from across the country and applying our experience to create unique and experiential healthcare environments. With a portfolio of more than 300 national and local tenants-ranging from international category leaders to local family-owned businesses-Waterstone prides itself on maintaining long standing relationships with its business partners and being an active participant in its surrounding communities. For more information visit .LB KitchenLB Kitchen is the brainchild of Lee Farrington (the“L”) and Bryna Gootkind (the“B”) who opened LB Kitchen in Portland, Maine in 2017 and have grown it to a fast-casual café and mini-mart. Built on the principles that healthy and functional food can be delicious, fun, casual and simple, the menu at LB Kitchen has a whole food approach that satisfies all eaters. In January 2025, LB Kitchen will open a 600-square-foot café kiosk in Westbrook, Maine's Rock Row Health Collaborative which will feature LB Kitchen menu favorites as well as newly developed prepared food items that align with nutritional recommendations from the New England Cancer Center and Dana-Farber specialists. LB Kitchen is grounded in the powerful idea that functional, delicious foods can nurture our bodies, minds and planet. Find out more at and follow at @lbkitchenportlandme and @lbkitchen_rockrow.

