Upcoming ARPG Crystals Of Naramunz Rebrands To Crystalfall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crystalfall, previously Crystals of Naramunz, is an upcoming hack 'n' slash, loot-driven ARPG set in a post-apocalyptic steampunk world.

Crystals of Naramunz coming to Gamescom 2024 with new game name Crystalfall

Game studio CRG announces rebranding of their upcoming steampunk ARPG Crystals of Naramunz to Crystalfall.

- Daniil Sanders, Creative DirectorUMEå, SWEDEN, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In 2021 the development of the game Crystalfall (previously Crystals of Naramunz ) began with a core team of ARPG veterans. The team and game has since then grown, with a successful Closed Beta launch held in June 2024, where 222 players participated. The playtest saw an overwhelmingly positive response, with a staggering day 1 retention of 62% and average play time per player per day of 5 hours.The original name, Crystals of Naramunz, had initially been a working title.“As we approach the Open Beta release, we decided it was time to unveil a name that better aligns with the game's vision and narrative,” said Creative Director Daniil Sanders.“With the development progressing and our game evolving, we felt it was important to introduce a final name that truly reflects the essence of our story and world.”Throughout development the game has undergone a visual change, going from a cartoony, vibrant art style to a darker fusion of steampunk and art deco.“The darker atmosphere adds an element of danger and mystery,” explains Sanders, which aligns with the themes the story builds upon.“You start out as a convict who has lost their memory, and your quest is to uncover what has happened to you and the world around you.”CEO Åke André and his team agreed that the new title Crystalfall would better communicate the story of how the game world came into being. This through a catastrophic event called the Nexus, where a giant crystal with mysterious powers crashed into the planet the game is set in, turning it into post-apocalyptic ruin.In Crystalfall, players take on the role of mutated animal hybrids caused by this event and fight their way through dungeons in search of crystals that grant them unique powers. Similarly to Path of Exile and Diablo 2, the game runs in seasons, at the end of which the Nexus strikes again and wipes all characters and items – all except the sealed Aethereals.Aethereals are the strongest items in the game, infused with the power of crystals and boasting unique properties. Players who wish to trade them outside the game can seal them at a special merchant, allowing them to survive the seasonal resets and become tradeable on the open market.At Gamescom this year CRG will showcase how loot-driven ARPG games such as Crystalfall can benefit from Web3 integration. CRG hopes to better align with players who spend hours battling hordes of monsters in search of loot. Visit CRG at the Sweden Game Arena, Hall 4.1 A011, to experience the latest version of Crystalfall.ABOUT CRYSTALFALL:Crystalfall is an upcoming free-to-play hack 'n' slash loot-driven action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic steampunk world centuries after a global disaster known as“The Nexus.” Players take on the role of different heroes and explore a world filled with ruins, dungeons and powerful relics. Inspired by Diablo and Path of Exile, Crystalfall offers an exciting gaming experience with high replayability due to its deep itemization, power progression, seasonal resets and multiplayer features. Open Beta is planned for December 2024.ABOUT CRYPTO ROGUE GAMES :Crypto Rogue Games (CRG) is a game development studio founded in 2021 with offices in Umeå, Sweden and Tallinn, Estonia. The team has a track record of working on award-winning game titles such as Path of Exile, Stellaris, and Pillars of Eternity.

Åke André

CRG AB

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Crystalfall - Cinematic Gameplay Trailer - Upcoming ARPG