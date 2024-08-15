Reco And Securityscorecard Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Saas Security Risk Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Collaboration combines inside-out and outside-in risk assessment for comprehensive SaaS security posture

- Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO & Co-Founder, SecurityScorecardNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reco , a leading SaaS security and SSPM solution provider, and SecurityScorecard , a global leader in cybersecurity ratings, response, and resilience, today announced a strategic partnership to strengthen organizations' ability to identify and manage enterprise and vendor risks associated with third-party SaaS applications.This partnership integrates the strengths of both companies to offer customers a holistic view of their SaaS security posture:- Reco provides an inside-out view, assessing risks within an organization's SaaS ecosystem.- SecurityScorecard offers an outside-in perspective, evaluating the risk profile of SaaS vendors.Key benefits of this collaboration include:- Enhanced visibility: Reco now incorporates SecurityScorecard's Cyber Ratings for each discovered SaaS app vendor, offering a 360-degree risk assessment within its platform.- Comprehensive risk management: Customers can leverage both solutions to continuously monitor and manage risks posed by their SaaS applications.- Free assessment: SecurityScorecard customers gain access to a complimentary assessment of their SaaS app usage through Reco.- Expanded reach: Both companies will feature in each other's marketplaces, increasing accessibility for customers."This partnership with SecurityScorecard allows us to provide our customers with an unparalleled view of their SaaS security landscape," said Ofer Klein, CEO of Reco. "By combining our inside-out approach with SecurityScorecard's external risk ratings, organizations can make more informed decisions about their SaaS investments and security strategies."SecurityScorecard's CEO and Co-Founder Aleksandr Yampolskiy added, "The complex web of enterprise and vendor risk in the SaaS ecosystem is a silent threat to businesses. By teaming up with Reco, we're turning the spotlight on these risks, giving organizations a crystal-clear view of their entire attack surface.”The integrated features resulting from this partnership are available to customers to utilize today. For more information about how this collaboration can benefit your organization, please visit Reco on the SecurityScorecard marketplace .As part of this partnership, Reco and SecurityScorecard will host a roundtable executive discussion about SaaS security and risk management on September 24.About Reco:Reco is a full lifecycle SaaS security solution. It empowers organizations with full visibility into every app, identity, and their actions to seamlessly prioritize and control risks in the SaaS ecosystem. Their AI-based graph technology connects in minutes and provides immediate value to security teams to continuously discover all SaaS applications including sanctioned and unsanctioned apps, shadow apps, associated identities from both humans and machines, their permission level, and actions. Reco uses advanced analytics around persona, actions, interactions and relationships to other users, and then alerts on exposure from misconfigurations, over-permission users, compromised accounts, and risky user behavior. This comprehensive picture is generated continuously using the Reco Identities Interaction Graph and empowers security teams to take swift action to effectively prioritize their most critical points of risk. Reco uses a low-code/no-code approach to add a new SaaS integration in 3-5 days.The company's leadership team brings expertise and innovation from leading technology, cybersecurity and counterintelligence organizations. Reco is backed by top-tier investors including Insight Partners, Zeev Ventures, BoldStart Ventures, and Angular Ventures and has established partnerships with leading technology companies including Wiz, Palo Alto Networks, SecurityScorecard, BlinkOps, Tines, and Torq. Reco was named a Global Infosec Awards winner in 2024 for“Hot Company, SaaS Security.” You can learn more or book a demo at .About SecurityScorecard:Funded by world-class investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, with more than 12 million companies continuously rated.Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented security ratings technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight.SecurityScorecard achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation, highlighting the company's robust security standards to protect customer information, and is listed as a free cyber tool and service by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). 