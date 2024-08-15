12 Attorneys From The Wagner Law Group To Be Recognized In 2025 Edition Of The Best Lawyers In America©

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing DirectorBOSTON, MA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Wagner Law Group , widely recognized as the country's top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that 12 of its attorneys, more than 25 percent of the firm, will be recognized as Best Lawyers ® in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, in practice areas that include Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Litigation - Labor and Employment, and Labor Law – Management. These exceptional attorneys are Marcia Wagner, the firm's founder and Managing Director, Thomas E. Clark Jr., Partner and the firm's Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Oringer, Partner and the firm's General Counsel, and Partners Harold Ashner, David Gabor, Russell Gaudreau, Jr., Israel Goldowitz, Johanna L. Matloff, Mark Poerio, Lee Polk, Linda Rosenzweig and Roberta Casper Watson.“I am honored and humbled to be working with such a large group of attorneys who continue to be listed among The Best Lawyers in America©,” says Ms. Wagner.The Best Lawyers in America© is widely regarded as a respected reference guide to legal excellence. Recognition by Best Lawyers® is based solely on confidential peer review. The rigorous methodology utilized for recognition is designed to capture the consensus of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of colleagues within the same country and legal practice area. Best Lawyers® employs a sophisticated and transparent survey process that is tailored to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services provided by attorneys. The Best Lawyers in America© recognizes the top 5% of private practicing lawyers in the United States and is commonly used by consumers in need of legal services to identify the most qualified attorneys based on legal expertise, ethical standards, and professionalism. The 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America© will be distributed in more than 30 leading publications around the country, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.The Wagner Law Group has also been nationally ranked, as well as locally ranked in Boston and Washington, D.C., as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the area of Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law in the U.S. News & World Report – Best Lawyers® most recently published "Best Law Firms" list. Firms that receive this ranking are recognized for professional excellence with consistently high ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signifies a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.The Wagner Law Group:The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for nearly three decades and is considered to be the nation's premier ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 44 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm's attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers lists. The Wagner Law Group is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

