China Airlines And Tourism Authority Of Thailand Launch 'Amazing Together!' With An Exclusive Promotion And Sweepstakes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Up to 12% discount on flights from major U.S. and Canadian airports to Thailand (BKK/CNX)

Enter the Amazing Together! Sweepstakes for a chance to win 2 round-trip tickets to Thailand (BKK/CNX)

China & TAT partner for the "Amazing Together!" campaign. Enjoy up to 12% off flights to Thailand (BKK/CNX) and a chance to win 2 round-trip tickets.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- China Airlines and the Authority of Thailand (TAT) are thrilled to announce their“Amazing Together!” collaboration, a key part of China Airlines'“Soar Over Asia” campaign. This exciting partnership highlights an up to 12% discount on flights from major U.S. and Canadian airports to Thailand (BKK/CNX), and an exciting Amazing Together! Sweepstakes offering round-trip tickets for two.This year, China Airlines launched the“Soar Over Asia” campaign, aiming to promote new routes and convenient transfers to Asia in collaboration with various tourism boards. The“Amazing Together!” collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand marks a significant venture, positioning Taiwan as a premier gateway to Asia and providing travelers with unparalleled access to the region's diverse destinations.China Airlines now offers convenient flights from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to multiple Asian destinations, including Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) in Bangkok and Chiang Mai International Airport (CNX) in Thailand. These new routes aim to provide seamless and convenient travel options for passengers eager to explore Asia's rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant cities. Travelers can look forward to experiencing top-notch service and comfort with Taiwan's premier airline, China Airlines.To further enhance the travel experience, the Thai government has introduced visa-free entry for citizens of 93 countries, including the United States and Canada, allowing for stays of up to 60 days. This policy simplifies travel planning and encourages more visitors to immerse themselves in Thailand's unique culture and breathtaking beauty without the hassle of obtaining a visa. There is no better time to visit, as part of this collaboration, U.S. and Canadian travelers exiting via LAX, ONT, SFO, JFK, YVR, or SEA to Thailand (BKK/CNX) are receiving an up to 12% discount starting August 15, 2024. This limited-time offer provides an excellent opportunity for travelers to explore these captivating destinations at a reduced cost.Moreover, the“Amazing Together!” collaboration includes an exciting sweepstakes for a chance to win two economy round-trip tickets to Thailand. Participants can enter for a chance to explore the vibrant culture of Bangkok, visiting iconic landmarks like the Grand Palace, Wat Pho, and the bustling Chatuchak Weekend Market, or delve into the rich heritage of Chiang Mai, exploring ancient temples such as Wat Phra That Doi Suthep and Wat Chedi Luang, and experiencing the city's vibrant night market scene.The“Amazing Together!” collaboration is designed to enrich the travel experience by offering more convenient flight options and special promotions. With simplified entry procedures, whether planning a family vacation, a romantic getaway, or an adventure with friends, Thailand offers a diverse range of attractions and experiences for every traveler.---About China AirlinesChina Airlines, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Taiwan, is a leading carrier with over 10,000 employees globally and a fleet of 106 aircraft. As a member of the SkyTeam Alliance, it offers access to over 10,770 daily flights to 1,050 destinations across 166 countries. Committed to sustainability and ensuring passenger satisfaction, it has awards such as the "Giant Thumb Award" and "Golden Flyer Award". Additionally, it has been recognized as "Best Airline in North Asia" by Global Traveler magazine and earned distinctions like "Travelers' Choice Major Airline Asia" on TripAdvisor and "Five Star Major Airline" at the APEX awards.About the Tourism Authority of ThailandThe Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) was established in 1960 by the Royal Thai Government to promote tourism promotion. Since 1965, TAT has been in the United States, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.TAT is committed to promoting Thailand as a premier travel destination. Through strategic partnerships and innovative marketing campaigns, TAT aims to showcase Thailand's diverse culture, natural beauty, and warm hospitality to the world.For More InformationFor further details about the new flights, visa policies, special discounts, and sweepstakes, please visit the China Airlines website or the Tourism Authority of Thailand's official page .Media Contact:Fabienne (Wei-Hsuan) WenMarketing & PR...310-615-3804

Wanda Li

Air Supply Communications

email us here