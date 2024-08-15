Tapclicks Sponsors A Summer Networking Event With The Women In Programmatic Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TapClicks , the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, announces their sponsorship and participation in the August 2024 Summer in NYC networking event, with The Women in Programmatic (TWIPN).

TWIPN celebrates women of all levels in the programmatic advertising industry, and the Summer in NYC Happy Hour features an amazing network of inspiring women discussing the latest and greatest trends in the industry. Both men and women are welcome.

Event: TWIPN NYC Summer Happy Hour.

When: August 15th, 2024 at 5:30pm EST.

Where: Valerie at 45 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036.

Who from TWIPN: Meet with Paige Owen, the US Sponsorships and Events Lead for TWIPN, who states,“I am passionate about finding ways to make complex ideas accessible, sharing knowledge, and working collaboratively across teams to grow successful strategies and partnerships. Our efforts at TWIPN enable quality speakers and networking opportunities to help women connect and grow in the industry.”

Who from TapClicks: Meet Chris Coda and Alex Kalaf, who state,“This is our first-time sponsorship, and TapClicks is proud to sponsor and participate with The Women in Programmatic Network in this summer networking event.”

About TWIPN

The Women in Programmatic network was created to provide opportunities and support for women in the programmatic and digital advertising industry. Since 2020, the network provides networking events and speaking opportunities, leads industry initiatives, discusses the latest and greatest in the industry, and pushes to eradicate the gender pay gap. It is free to sign up and available for all levels, from intern to CEO. See .

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit us at .

