Remark Holdings Sets Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call For August 19, 2024, At 4:30 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, (OTCQX: MARK), a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions, today announced the company's call to review results for its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2024, will be held on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. In addition to the second quarter of 2024 financial results, management will provide an update on the company's AI businesses in Asia, Europe, and the United States and the progress made across its AI platform.

The live conference may be accessed via telephone or online webcast.

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 844.826.3033

International Number: 412.317.5185

Conference ID: 10191801

Online Webcast:



Participants are advised to log in for the live webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Monday, September 2, 2024.

Toll-Free Replay Number: 844.512.2921

International Replay Number: 412.317.6671

Replay ID: 10191801

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:

MARK ), a member of the Oracle Partner Network, is the U.S.-based company that developed and sells the AI-powered analytics platform that brings valuable insights to the video feeds provided by current cameras and computer vision solutions through its integrated suite of AI tools that help organizations understand their customer behavior and demographics while providing real-time alerts to predetermined inspection and security parameters. Remark's international team of sector-experienced professionals has created award-winning GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant video analytics solutions that service the government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail, and transportation sectors. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England.

For more information, please visit our home page at





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views concerning future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Company Contacts

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

(+1) 626-623-2000

(+65) 8715-8007

