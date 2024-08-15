Borr Drilling Limited - Q2 2024 Presentation
Date
8/15/2024 9:01:02 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Please find enclosed the presentation of
Borr drilling Limited's second quarter 2024 results to be held on the webcast/conference call at 15:00 CEST (9:00 AM New York time) on August 15, 2024.
In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:
a)
Webcast
To access the webcast, please go to the following link:
b)
Conference Call
Please use this LINK to register for the conference call,
Participants will then receive dial-in details on screen and via email and can then choose to dial in with their unique pin or select "Call me" and provide telephone details for the system to link them automatically.
Replay stream:
When the call is complete, participants can stream the replay of the call by clicking this link:
Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208
This information was brought to you by Cision .
,c4024438
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Borr Drilling Limited Q2-24 Presentation
SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited
MENAFN15082024003732001241ID1108558710
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.