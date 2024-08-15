DICE Dental Offers Affordable Dental Implants In Bethlehem, PA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Damien RenBETHLEHEM, PA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DICE Dental offers affordable dental implants to patients in the Lehigh Valley area. Dental implants are a proven solution for replacing missing teeth, significantly enhancing oral and self-confidence. At DICE Dental, a single dental implant in Bethlehem is priced at $1,450, which includes the abutment and crown.Dr. Damien Ren, dentist at DICE Dental, states,“We're dedicated to ensuring that our patients have a successful dental implant treatment, from the first consultation to post-surgical care. We also offer supplemental treatments to improve success rates.”The dental implant process generally takes about six months to complete. Initially, a titanium post is surgically implanted into the jawbone, acting as a replacement for the missing tooth root. Over time, the jawbone fuses with the implant, providing exceptional stability and strength. Following this, patients receive an abutment and a custom crown.The custom crown is designed to match the natural look of the original tooth, seamlessly restoring the patient's smile. With diligent care, such as daily flossing and brushing, a dental implant can last anywhere from 15 to 20 years.In addition to dental implants in Bethlehem, DICE Dental also offers CEREC crowns and extraction services .For more information about dental implants in Bethlehem and to schedule an appointment, visit . New patients are welcome.About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dental practice in Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice is committed to breaking down the barriers to high-quality dental care. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, DICE Dental offers dental implants, crowns, and extractions in a relaxed, comfortable, and welcoming environment. To learn more, visit .

