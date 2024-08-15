(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PALM BEACH, FL, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Make PR Great Again (MPRGA) today announced the launch of two new pricing plans designed to meet the unique needs of American businesses, each with its own distinct approach to public relations. The two options, dubbed the“Trump PR Plan” and the“Kamala PR Plan,” offer contrasting strategies that reflect the company's commitment to providing tailored PR solutions.The PR Plan:The Trump PR Plan is priced at $97 and is entirely dedicated to supporting American businesses. The plan allocates 100% of the client's investment directly to crafting effective, persuasive PR campaigns that prioritize the client's business. This plan is designed to deliver results with a focus on boosting the client's competitive edge within the American market.The Kamala PR Plan:The Kamala PR Plan, priced at $297, takes a different approach. Only 33% of the funds from this plan are allocated to the client's business, while the remaining 67% is directed toward foreign competition. This plan is positioned as an option for businesses that seek to take a global approach, even if it means sharing resources with competitors outside the United States.Max Cormack, a spokesperson for Make PR Great Again commented,“The Trump PR Plan is a straightforward, America-first approach to public relations, offering an affordable and effective solution for businesses looking to dominate their markets. On the other hand, the Kamala PR Plan provides an option for those who prefer to take a broader, global approach with their PR efforts.”These new plans are part of Make PR Great Again's ongoing effort to provide clients with innovative and impactful PR strategies. The company remains committed to offering transparent and customizable options to meet the diverse needs of American businesses.For more information about these new plans, visit Make PR Great Again's website at mprga/trump-vs-kamala .About Make PR Great Again:Make PR Great Again (MPRGA) is a leading public relations firm specializing in helping American businesses achieve market dominance through persuasive storytelling and high-impact media placements. With a focus on delivering results that matter, Make PR Great Again is dedicated to ensuring that clients' voices are heard loud and clear.

