Irish labor disputes authority fines X USD605K for unfair dismissal of former chief executive

(MENAFN) An Irish disputes authority has imposed a substantial fine of £470,000 (USD605,000) on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, for the unfair dismissal of Gary Rooney, a former chief executive. The fine, issued by the Irish Employment Rights Commission, marks the largest penalty ever handed down by the body in an unfair dismissal case. The dispute arose from Rooney's departure following Elon Musk's acquisition of in 2022. The commission found that Rooney was unjustly deemed to have resigned after failing to respond affirmatively to an email sent by Musk, which outlined a new vision for the company.



The email, which was part of Musk’s initiative to redefine Twitter as "Twitter 2.0," asked employees to confirm their commitment to the company's new direction by clicking "yes" on a link. Those who did not comply were informed that they would be provided with a severance package equivalent to three months' salary. Rooney, who had been with Twitter for nine years, did not respond to the email and was subsequently considered to have resigned, leading to his dismissal in November 2022.



Michael McNamee, chairman of the Irish Workers' Rights Commission, confirmed that Rooney’s failure to click "yes" did not equate to a resignation. A detailed ruling on the case is expected to be announced by the end of August, which will further elaborate on the commission’s decision and the implications for similar cases in the future.



