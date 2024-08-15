Mission-Driven BPO Leader Boldr Included In Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Inc. magazine includes seven-year-old purpose-driven, people-focused global outsourcing company on its annual 'fastest-growing' list for third time, noting three-year growth of 380 percent

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Boldr – the award-winning global, purpose-driven business process outsourcing (BPO) organization – is included on magazine's 2024 Inc. 5000 list , recognizing the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Boldr ranked 1357 on the list, based on percentage revenue growth, 2021-2023.

Serial entrepreneur David Sudolsky, Founder & CEO of Boldr

Continue Reading

"We are proud to be recognized among the Inc. 5000 for the third time," says serial entrepreneur David Sudolsky , Founder & CEO of Boldr . "Our growth – on which Inc. 5000 recognition is based – is an affirmation of what we do. Boldr was founded to help our teams, clients and communities grow and connect."

Boldr's previous Inc. 5000 appearances: 1192 (2023) and 1053 (2022). The top 500 companies are featured in the Sept. issue of Inc. (on newsstands Aug. 16).

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman , who recently joined Inc.

as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458

jobs to the economy over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at . You can see Boldr (which ranked #1357) Inc. profiled here .

"Our team members and client partners are the reason for our success," says Sudolsky, a champion of global talent solutions both ethical and performance oriented. "And, as excited as I am for growth recognition, I'm energized most that we've collaboratively accomplished doing well while also doing good. That's our vision and this is affirmation of our vision, as the largest global B Corp Certified BPO, the first B Corp Certified in the Philippines and a global living wage champion and supporter of the Global Living Wage Coalition and the Living Wage Networks. Congratulations to all on this year's list!"

Boldr

believes talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is changing that paradigm, building global teams through ethical talent outsourcing. As the first and largest global B Corp Certified BPO and the first B Corp Certified BPO in the Philippines, Boldr is committed to social and environmental responsibility. Established in 2017, Boldr serves 100+ client partners via 1,500 team members in 5 countries with 7 city locations in 10+ languages. Expand your team with Boldr: a purpose-driven, people-focused BPO company built to help teams, clients + communities grow & connect.

#boldr #inc5000 #davidsudolsky #2024inc5000 #BPO

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16-18 in Palm Desert, CA: .

Media inquiries

Drew Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

SOURCE Boldr