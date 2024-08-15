Wedmont Private Capital Ranks No. 316 On The 2024 Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,350%,

Wedmont Ranks as the Fastest Growing RIA

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc.

has revealed that Wedmont Private Capital, the nation's largest flat fee Registered Advisor (RIA), ranks No. 316 on the 2024 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"This is an exciting honor," said Wedmont co-founder James Pelletier. "This is a testament to the tireless work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our clients."

Wedmont has experienced significant growth and success due to its unique flat fee model. Unlike traditional firms where clients pay a percentage of their assets to their advisor every year,

Wedmont charges clients an annual fixed flat fee of

$12,500, providing high-net-worth families nationwide with comprehensive wealth planning and investment management services at a fraction of the cost of most other firms.

Based on industry figures, Wedmont's average client saves nearly

$30,000

annually in fees.

These savings have caused investors to vote with their feet – leaving behind traditional firms to join Wedmont.

In addition to its notable flat fee structure, Wedmont Private Capital has gained recognition for its expertise in managing direct indexed portfolios. Direct indexing attempts to replicate passive benchmarks using individual stocks, which has the ability to significantly outperform these benchmarks on an after-tax basis. Wedmont is one of the only RIAs to offer this valuable service to clients at no additional expense.

Wedmont's co-founder

Dominic Corabi, expressed his pleasure with the firm's growth, stating, "Our rapid organic growth demonstrates that there is a huge market for exceptional advice provided at a reasonable cost. If clients of traditional firms want to stop paying egregious fees without sacrificing service and sophistication, Wedmont is their answer."

About Wedmont Private Capital:

Wedmont Private Capital is a leading flat fee financial advisory firm. Wedmont serves successful families nationwide, providing comprehensive wealth planning and investment management services at a fixed annual fee of

$12,500. In addition to its flat fee, the firm's expertise in direct indexing sets it apart from traditional wealth management firms. Wedmont's commitment to transparency and delivering high quality advice has solidified its position as a trusted partner for clients seeking sophisticated and cost-efficient services.



SOURCE Wedmont Private Capital