Israel Corp. Reports Results For Second Quarter Of 2024

Selected Figures for the Second Quarter 2024 :



$m Q 2 /2 4 Q 2 / 23 ILCO share in ICL 1 49 72 Financing, G&A and other expenses

at ILCO headquarter level (1) (2) Tax income of ILCO Headquarters - - Net profit to company's shareholders 48 70

Liquidity at the

ILCO Headquarters Level 2

As of June 30, 2024, total financial liabilities were $754 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $858 million of which $163

million are pledged deposits.

Net cash1 as of June 30, 2024, totaled $64 million. The net cash includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which increases the economic value of the financial liabilities by $40 million. As of March 31, 2024, the net cash was $78 million.

Additional updates

On March 27, 2024, ILCO Board of Directors decided on distribution of dividend at the sum of $37m, this in accordance with the company's dividend policy announced in January 2023. The payment date was April 17, 2024.

On July 17, 2024, S&P Maalot, reaffirmed ILCO's credit rating of ilA+/stable.

ILCO financial results of ILCO are mainly affected by the results of its investees. For more details see detailed financial report.

ILCO

Total Assets, Net



$m 30/06/2024 Assets

ICL (~567m shares, market value4) 2,432 AKVA Group (~6.6m shares, market value2) 40 Other5 19 Total Assets 2,490 ILCO's Net Cash 64 Total Assets, net 2,554

About Israel Corporation

Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("ILCO") is a reputable public investment company, which owns and invests in high quality companies with established managements and go-to markets.

In November 2019, ILCO announced its updated strategy, ILCO plans to expand its portfolio through new investments over the next few years. ILCO plans to focus mainly on the food (inc. tech), agriculture (inc. tech), healthcare and industry 4.0 sectors. For more details please see the following link to ILCO updated Strategy Presentation



ILCO strives to generate return on its investment through active board participations and its operational and managerial expertise.

ILCO current core holdings include c.44% stake in ICL Group (NYSE:ICL , TASE:ICL) and c.18% stake in AKVA Group (OB:AKVA). ILCO is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker ILCO and is included in the TA-35 Index.

For further information on ILCO, see ILCO's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at .

Please also see ILCO company website for additional information.

Convenience Translation

The financial information found in this press release is an English summary based on the original Hebrew financial statements and is solely for the convenience of the reader. The binding version is the original in Hebrew.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of ILCO, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.

