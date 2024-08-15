Summerfield Dentist Receives Prestigious Mastership From Academy Of General Dentistry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUMMERFIELD, N.C., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) is pleased to announce that Tristan Parry, DDS, MAGD, of Summerfield, North Carolina, received the prestigious Mastership Award during the AGD's convocation ceremony. This commencement celebration recognizes AGD member's commitment to excellence in education. During the event at the AGD's scientific session on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dr. Parry accepted this award along with 50 other general dentists who earned this recognition.

Tristan Parry, DDS

The Mastership Award is the highest honor available in the AGD and one of the most respected designations in the profession. This accomplishment meets the highest criteria for professional excellence. To accomplish this, Dr. Parry completed 1,100 hours of continuing dental education in the 16 disciplines of dentistry, including 400 hours dedicated to hands-on skills and techniques. As a recipient of this award, Dr. Parry has joined nearly 4,100 members of the dental community who understand that great smiles and good oral health for their patients are the result of going above and beyond basic requirements.



"The AGD is committed to supporting the growth and development of professionals through education and we are delighted to recognize Dr. Parry for steadfast dedication to providing outstanding oral healthcare, " stated AGD President Merlin Ohmer, DDS, MAGD. "Dr. Parry exemplifies excellence by standing out within the field and showing a commitment to education and innovations to the dental community."



A general dentist is the primary care provider for patients of all ages and is responsible for the diagnosis, treatment, management, and overall coordination of services related to patients' oral health needs.

Dr. Parry graduated from The Ohio State University and currently practices dentistry in Magnolia Shores Family Dental in North Carolina.

About the Academy of General Dentistry

The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) is a professional association of more than 40,000 general dentists dedicated to providing quality dental care and oral health education to the public. Founded in 1952, AGD is the largest association for general dentists in the world and serves the needs and represents the interests of general dentists. For more information about AGD, visit, .

