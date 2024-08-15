LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings To Present At Two Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -Company to Present August 20 at Investor Summit Summer 2024 Virtual Conference;

and September 9-11 at H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Conference-

PASADENA, CALIF., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc . (“LIXTE” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LIXT and LIXTW), a clinical stage company, today announced it will be presenting at two investor conferences:



The Investor Summit Summer 2024 Virtual Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT. To access the presentation, visit LIXTE's investor relations website at .

The H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investor Conference, on demand starting at 7 a.m. EDT/4 a.m. PDT, September 9-11, 2024. To access the virtual presentation, register for the conference at .



Bas van der Baan, CEO of LIXTE, will present an overview of the Company's clinical trials with LB-100, its proprietary compound focused on enhancing chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments as cancer therapies. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress for colorectal, ovarian and sarcoma cancers, including trials funded by GSK and Roche.

About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc . is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data (see ), LB-100 has the potential to significantly enhance chemotherapies and immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with cancer.

LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE's new approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress for colorectal, ovarian and sarcoma cancers. Additional information about LIXTE can be found at .

