LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings To Present At Two Investor Conferences
Date
8/15/2024 8:46:09 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -Company to Present August 20 at Investor Summit Summer 2024 Virtual Conference;
and September 9-11 at H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global investment Conference-
PASADENA, CALIF., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc . (“LIXTE” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LIXT and LIXTW), a clinical stage Pharmaceutical company, today announced it will be presenting at two investor conferences:
The Investor Summit Summer 2024 Virtual conference Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT. To access the presentation, visit LIXTE's investor relations website at .
The H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investor Conference, on demand starting at 7 a.m. EDT/4 a.m. PDT, September 9-11, 2024. To access the virtual presentation, register for the conference at .
Bas van der Baan, CEO of LIXTE, will present an overview of the Company's clinical trials with LB-100, its proprietary compound focused on enhancing chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments as cancer therapies. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress for colorectal, ovarian and sarcoma cancers, including trials funded by GSK and Roche.
About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings
LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc . is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data (see ), LB-100 has the potential to significantly enhance chemotherapies and immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with cancer.
LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE's new approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress for colorectal, ovarian and sarcoma cancers. Additional information about LIXTE can be found at .
For more information about LIXTE, Contact:
...
General Phone: (631) 830-7092
Investor Phone: (888) 289-5533
or
PondelWilkinson Inc. Investor Relations
...
Roger Pondel: (310) 279-5965
Laurie Berman: (310) 279-5962
# # #
MENAFN15082024004107003653ID1108558646
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.