(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORION CORPORATION

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

15 AUGUST 2024 at 15.30 EEST

Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions – Hao Pan Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons. Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hao Pan

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74512/4/4 ____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-08-15

Venue: XLOM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1488 Unit price: 46.15 EUR Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1488 Volume weighted average price: 46.15 EUR Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions

