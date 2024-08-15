Consumers Find Brands More Trustworthy When Advertised On Family-Friendly Streaming Platforms, According To Future Today’S Family Insights Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retail, QSR and Brands Thrive in Family-Friendly Streaming Environments

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Today , a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge CTV ad-supported solutions, found 91% of parents believe brands that advertise on kids/family content are more trustworthy than brands that advertise on other types of content, according to its latest Family Insights report.



Future Today partnered with The Insights Family to understand how families consume FAST content, including on HappyKids , Future Today's premier ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platform, unveiling viewing behaviors, content preferences and interaction with advertisements.

“Advertising in family-focused content is good for brands, consumers and the advertising ecosystem,” said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder, Future Today.“Parents, particularly moms, watch HappyKids with their children and are more engaged with the commercials when viewing in that co-viewed environment. This means if advertisers want to reach the primary driver of purchasing decisions within a home, they can't ignore family themed content.”

Advertising Thrives in Co-Viewing Environments

During the pandemic consumers were watching more content with their families and that trend has not changed years later. More than half (62%) of families watch content on streaming services daily with consumption shifting from Cable TV to Streaming TV as 60% of users listed streaming services as their primary source of content consumption versus only 4% who are consuming on Cable TV. While moms tend to co-view more than dads and across various types of content available on HappyKids, they have shown significant interest in watching Reality TV (62%). Dads on the other hand show a particular likelihood for co-viewing nature, history, and educational documentaries (55%).

In addition to the content, families are also engaging with ads. According to the study, 96% of parents engage with ads on HappyKids with both parents and kids discussing the ads that they see. Nine in ten kids discuss the ads after they appear, which is enabling brands to build deeper connections with the parents and leading to better outcomes.

“Ads on HappyKids are effective at capturing parental attention and driving engagement,” added Jennifer D'Alessandro, Head of Ad Sales and Marketing at Future Today.“Families are talking about brands they see while consuming content, which leads to high purchase power within the family unit.”

Retail, QSR, and Travel Shine in Family Streaming Environments

With high interaction of ads from both parents and kids, the study found ads related to retail, restaurants and travel had the largest traction. Parents felt most comfortable watching ads during co-viewing sessions from:



Retail = 56%

Parents who watch HappyKids shop both in-person and online, with half preferring to shop online and a third preferred both forms of shopping.

Food / Restaurants = 55%

HappyKids families enjoy dining out. In fact over a third of families dine out 1-2 times each week and 26% dine out 2-4 times a week, with Fast Food restaurants being the most popular choice as 78% of families dined at these establishments in the last month.

Travel = 54% Parents who watch HappyKids plan to take a family vacation in the next six months. Of those, 61% plan to visit a theme park as they have mass appeal to all ages within families.

