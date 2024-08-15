Produced Water Treatment Market Size Worth $13.4 Billion By 2029 Globally, At A CAGR Of 4.7%, Says Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Produced Water size is expected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2024 to USD 13.4 billion by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. Produced water treatment is primarily used in Oil and wells for the treatment of the water extracted along with the hydrocarbons. The Produced Water Treatment Market is growing due to the Increasing exploration & production activities, increased focus on well optimization & productivity. Browse in-depth TOC on“Produced Water Treatment Market”

This report segments the Produced Water Treatment Market based on two sources: Conventional and Unconventional. The Unconventional segment in the Produced Water Treatment Market is expected to be the fastest growing, as there is a growing production happening in the shale reserves. This segment produces large amounts of produced water which then presents different challenges in the treatment terms due to the chemical additives used in fracking process.

This report segments the Produced Water Treatment Market based on treatment into three segments: Primary treatment, secondary treatment, and tertiary treatment. Primary treatment methods typically include techniques like gravity separation, where contaminants are separated based on their densities, and mechanical separation methods such as skimming, filtration, and sedimentation. Primary treatment is expected to be the largest segment in the Produced Water Treatment Market because of its crucial role in removing the majority of impurities such as grease, oil, and suspended solids from the produced water.

This report segments the Produced Water Treatment Market based on application into two segments: onshore and offshore. The offshore segment in the Produced Water Treatment Market is expected to be the fastest growing due to the Increasing energy demand, depletion of onshore reserves and technological advancements. Innovations like Enhanced drilling techniques and Floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units make offshore process a flexible one, eliminating the need for onshore infrastructure.

The Produced Water Treatment Market is experiencing growth due to increased exploration & production activities, expansion into deepwater and ultra deepwater environments, renewal and redevelopment of aging wells, focus on efficiency and cost reduction, and environmental and regulatory considerations. The rising energy demand causes increasing energy consumption mostly in the emerging markets, which further drives the need for more effective and efficient techniques to meet the demand.

Middle East & Africa is expected to be the Second fastest region in the Produced Water Treatment Market.

Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second fastest growing region after Asia-Pacific in the Produced Water Treatment Market during the forecast period. The region's increasing focus on produced water treatment is due to the Geopolitical stability, Abundant oil and gas reserves, and expanding Exploration & Production activities. The MEA region is home to some of the world's largest oil and gas reserves, particularly in countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. The MEA region has significant offshore oil and gas reserves, particularly in the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, and offshore West Africa.

Some of the major players in the Produced Water Treatment Market are SLB (US), Baker Hughes Company (US), Siemens Energy (Germany), Veolia Environnement SA (France), TechnipFMC (UK). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contracts, product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions.

