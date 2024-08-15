Global High-Pressure Booster Market Size Is To Reach USD 5,976.2 Million By 2034, With A 5.8% CAGR Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The high-pressure booster is rapidly growing, driven by rising demand across industries, with future expansion expected as modernization continues. The forecasted market projection in Australia is at a CAGR of 6.50%, with numerous factors determining market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The projected growth of the high-pressure booster market is significant, with a predicted value of USD 3,400.7 million in 2024 and an estimated value of USD 5,976.2 million by 2034. This represents a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034.



The market is expected to continue expanding due to the increasing demand for efficient and reliable high-pressure boosters across various industries. As technology continues to advance, the market will likely experience even more growth and development in the future.

The high-pressure booster market is rapidly expanding due to the growing demand for efficient and reliable high-pressure boosters across various industries. As industries continue to develop and modernize, the need for high-pressure boosters is expected to increase in the coming years.

High-pressure boosters are used to improve efficiency and have a wide range of applications in modern-day industries. Technological innovation is paving the way for the growth of numerous manufacturers that are improving the impact and performance of high-pressure boosters, creating significant opportunities for market growth in emerging countries.

Although high-pressure boosters offer various advantages to consumers, such as cost-effectiveness and efficiency, the initial setup cost is relatively high, which discourages facility manufacturers from adopting the technology.

Several factors restrain the growth of the high-pressure booster market ; however, the emphasis on efficiency, sustainability, and precision in production processes is shaping the trajectory of the market toward heightened performance and environmental consciousness. Furthermore, energy-efficient products and options are in high demand, and the market is significantly expanding with modernized high-pressure boosters.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The high-pressure booster market in Canada is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.30% through 2034.

India's high-pressure booster industry is likely to witness expansion at a CAGR of 6.20% through 2034.

Australia's high-pressure booster industry is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.50% through 2034. Spain's high-pressure booster industry is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.80% through 2034.

“The high-pressure booster market is expected to grow due to the increased demand for efficient and reliable boosters across industries. Technological innovation and sustainability are creating opportunities for growth in emerging markets.” opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape in the High-pressure Booster Market

High-pressure booster applications are expected to increase in industries such as oil and gas, water treatment , and chemical processing. Manufacturers are developing technology to transfer fluid at higher pressure smoothly and efficiently. Key market players are expanding through commercial expansions and partnerships.

Edwards, a subsidiary of the Atlas Copco Group, has opened a new facility in Asan City, South Korea, for vacuum and booster pump manufacturing in the oil and gas sector. The company is also expanding its presence in the United States by establishing a new manufacturing site in Western New York, focusing on advanced booster pump manufacturing. This will strengthen Edwards' position as a leading supplier of vacuum and abatement products and solutions for the global semiconductor industry.

Top Key Players in the High-pressure Booster Market



Aquatec International

Smith & Loveless Inc., Dab Pumps

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Pentair, Davey Water Products

Zodiac Pool Systems LLC

Inc., Xylem Witte Pumps & Technology GmbH

Recent Developments in the High-pressure Booster Market



In 2023, Kirloskar Brothers Limited introduced a vertical inline long-coupled pump to cater to the growing HVAC market. In 2023, KSB Limited, a leading pump, valve, and system producer, acquired technology from Bharat Pumps and Compressors Ltd. in Naini, Prayagraj.

Key Segments

By Product Type:



Single-stage Boosters Multi-stage Boosters

By Pressure Range:



Low-pressure Boosters

Medium-pressure Boosters High-pressure Boosters



By End-use Industry:



Oil & Gas

Chemical Processing

Automotive

Aerospace

Manufacturing Others

By Region:



North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan Middle East & Africa

Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

