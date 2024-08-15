CICS Lloyd Bond Elevates Community Spirit With The Release Of“Lloyd Bond (Chicago Remix)” By GRYSKLL Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CICS Lloyd Video

GRYSKLL Artists Tobias Black & Demond Dushawn partner with CICS Lloyd Bond to release an inspiring new back-to-school anthem song,“Lloyd Bond (Chicago Remix)".

- Alex GloverCHICAGO, IL, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CICS Lloyd Bond, a Distinctive campus, proudly announces the release of an inspiring new song,“Lloyd Bond (Chicago Remix),” created by acclaimed GRYSKLL artists Tobias Black and Demond Dushawn. This track is a back to school anthem – a powerful reflection of the strong community ethos and innovative educational initiatives that define CICS Lloyd Bond. Check it out here .CICS Lloyd Bond is committed to providing a transformative educational experience that extends beyond traditional classroom boundaries. CICS Lloyd Bond, located in Altgeld Gardens, provides a well-rounded experience for all learners in grades Kindergarten through Sixth grade. Curriculum includes a pioneering course on the history of hip-hop, which integrates practical, experiential learning opportunities in DJing, songwriting, music production, podcasting, graffiti art, and emceeing. This unique program not only enriches our students' educational journey but also highlights the positive cultural impact of hip-hop, positioning it as a vehicle for creative expression and community building.“I have been part of the CICS Lloyd Bond community since 2011 and this has been a passion for me – HIPHOP is a universal language and there are many positive sides to it. Having my students express themselves within the culture and seeing different elements besides rapping or emceeing really enhances their creative experience,” shared Alex Glover, enrichment teacher at CICS Lloyd Bond.“Having our students see and experience different opportunities creatively in addition to the core curriculum is important to me. We're getting ready for an amazing year ahead of us, and I know that our students are going to have their needs met academically and artistically.”The release of“Lloyd Bond (Chicago Remix)” encapsulates the vibrant and positive spirit fostered at CICS Lloyd Bond. We believe this song, much like our educational approach, serves as a testament to the power of music and creativity in shaping resilient, empowered communities.The song is one way CICS Lloyd Bond is beginning their school year. On Sunday, August 18, the school will act as the celebration location after the annual Altgeld Gardens Back-to-School parade.We invite members of the press and our extended community to share this remarkable video and join us in celebrating the continued success and creativity of our students and staff. Your support in amplifying this positive narrative is invaluable as we strive to inspire and motivate the next generation of leaders.For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Molly Quinn, Managing Director of Marketing & Communications for Distinctive Schools.Listen to the“Lloyd Bond (Chicago Remix)” , and learn more about GRYSKLL including their kids wellness initiative, GradeSKLL. GradeSKLL is GRYSKLL's initiative to support various forms of wellness for children. Along with hosting advocacy conversations for adults, GradeSKLL releases music that is kid friendly, inspirational and educational.About: Distinctive Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools serving kids from traditionally underserved backgrounds. The team includes passionate educators and determined leaders who innovate, trailblaze and collaboratively lead a public education transformation, as well as ensure that each and every one of Distinctive Schools students thrives in college, career and life. To learn more, please visit .

