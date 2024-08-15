Overwatch Mission Critical Named To 2024 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OVERWATCH Makes the 2024 Inc. 5000 Ranking

Overwatch is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, ranking No. 2,165 on the list.

- Kirk Offel, OVERWATCH CEOAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Overwatch Mission Critical, a leading consultancy providing human talent, professional services, veteran recruiting, and general contracting expertise for data centers, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Overwatch Mission Critical ranks No. 2,165 on the list, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey.The Inc. 5000 list, compiled by Inc. magazine, represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Making its debut on the list, Overwatch Mission Critical stands out as a company that has not only shown exceptional growth but has also made significant strides in supporting veteran employment and contributing to the ever-evolving data center industry.“We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list alongside so many innovative and forward-thinking companies,” said Kirk Offel , CEO of Overwatch Mission Critical.“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and it underscores our commitment to providing top-tier talent, professional services and veteran recruitment within the data center sector.”The recognition comes at a time of rapid expansion for Overwatch Mission Critical, as the company continues to set the standard for excellence in consultancy services, veteran hiring, and contract work in the data center industry.For more information about Overwatch Mission Critical and its services, visit WeAreOverwatch.About Overwatch Mission Critical:Overwatch Mission Critical is a consultancy that specializes in providing professional services, veteran recruiting, and general contract business for data centers. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on supporting veterans, Overwatch Mission Critical delivers industry-leading solutions that drive success for clients in the data center sector.Media Contact:Tamara Colbert, e: ..., c: 626.244.5671

Other