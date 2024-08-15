Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Partners With The Flyght Academy To Support Youth Athletes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DAYTON, OH, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken , a celebrated name in delicious, home-style fried chicken for more than 55 years, proudly announces its partnership with The Flyght Academy , a state-of-the-art dome sports complex located in Dayton, Ohio.



The Universal 1 Flyght Dome, spanning an impressive 50,000-square-foot on 32 acres of land, features four volleyball courts, four courts, a 200x70 sq ft. indoor turf field, a weight room, a lounge and concessions. As the official chicken partner, Lee's will offer its famous recipe strips and dippers at the concessions. At the heart of the basketball courts, proudly displayed, will be the new Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken logo.



“At Lee's we are deeply committed to supporting local athletes, and our partnership with The Flyght Academy allows us to continue nurturing our local children's talents,” said Chuck Doran, owner of multiple Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken in Dayton.“In addition to our partnership with The Flyght Academy, we extend our support to Dayton athletes through NIL deals, student athlete of the month initiatives, and our partnership with Keith Byars. Our focus is all about having fun, supporting youth programs, and, of course, serving our famous recipe chicken.”



The Flyght Academy, built by University of Dayton Basketball player Chris Wright, is set to open its doors on August 16, 2024, and will operate on a 52-week schedule, hosting tournaments and local games Flyght Academy will cater to a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, soccer, cheerleading, lacrosse, baseball, and more.



About Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken

For more than 55 years, Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee's is recognized for two years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.

