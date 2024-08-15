Global equities stabilize with mixed results as inflation eases, major news develops

(MENAFN) On Wall Street, stocks held steady on Tuesday following data that indicated inflation is easing as anticipated, increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve might start its monetary easing cycle next month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up by 34.9 points, or 0.09 percent, reaching 39,800.59. The S&P 500 remained unchanged at 5,442.36, while the Nasdaq Composite fell by 40 points, or 0.23 percent. The stability in U.S. markets reflects investor optimism about a potential shift in Fed policy due to the easing inflation data.



In Europe, stock markets showed positive movement with the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising 0.4 percent, nearing a two-week high. Major European indices also experienced gains: Germany’s DAX increased by 0.11 percent, the UK’s FTSE rose 0.3 percent, and France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.44 percent. Notably, UBS saw its shares rise by 1.8 percent after reporting a second-quarter net profit of USD1.14 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations. Additionally, Straumann surged 11.3 percent following the announcement of the sale of its Dr. Smile orthodontics business and an upward revision of its full-year outlook. Flutter’s shares gained 12.3 percent after the company raised its full-year outlook based on a strong second-quarter performance, and the travel and leisure sector saw an increase of about 4 percent.



In Japan, the Nikkei index advanced by 0.6 percent to close at 36,442.43, marking its third consecutive day of gains. The broader Topix index also rose by 1.1 percent to end at 2,581.90. The Nikkei initially surged over 1 percent following reports that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would step down as the leader of the ruling party in September, a move later confirmed by Kishida himself. Despite this development, analysts suggest that the prime minister’s departure will have a limited impact on the stock market due to his low popularity ratings. Automakers performed well, with Toyota and Honda both gaining more than 3 percent, while SoftBank Group added 1.7 percent to lead the Nikkei’s gains. Other notable movements included Advantest Corp’s 1 percent increase and Tokyo Electron’s 0.6 percent decline.



