Globe Life Inc. Term Loan Amendment
Date
8/15/2024 8:31:07 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL ) announced that its $170 million delayed draw term loan has been amended effective August 15, 2024. The principal amount of the loan has been increased from $170 million to $250 million and the maturity date has been extended from November 10, 2024 to August 15, 2027.
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.
SOURCE Globe Life Inc.
MENAFN15082024003732001241ID1108558613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.