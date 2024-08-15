Vibenomics And Yahoo DSP Unite To Amplify Programmatic Retail Media

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership bridges digital and physical retail through programmatic ads

Vibenomics , a Mood Company, has partnered with

Yahoo DSP

to expand its programmatic retail media offerings in-store. This collaboration enables advertisers to use Yahoo's demand-side (DSP) to programmatically purchase and manage in-store audio ad inventory across Vibenomics' retail network, which includes over 25,000 locations across five key verticals: grocery, drug, sporting goods, home improvement and convenience.

This strategic move allows advertisers to leverage Yahoo's DSP to bid for and purchase inventory, manage their buying and track their ads within Vibenomics' network of in-store audio channels. This provides brands with more direct and efficient ways to reach shoppers at the point of purchase, aligning with Yahoo DSP's recent expansion into grocery

and home improvement programmatic offerings .

"Partnering with Yahoo DSP will greatly accelerate retail media's evolution," said

Paul Brenner , SVP of retail media and partnerships at Vibenomics. "This integration brings programmatic efficiency to in-store audio ads, allowing brands to reach shoppers with unprecedented precision at the point of purchase. By bridging the gap between digital and physical retail spaces, we're expanding reach and enhancing the entire retail media ecosystem.

The rapid growth of in-store digital media requires improved visibility and discoverability of in-store inventory within leading programmatic platforms. Our collaboration provides CPG advertisers with specialized retail media tools to effectively engage shoppers at the point of purchase across 25,000 retail locations nationwide.

"This partnership taps into the growing in-store audio market, representing a significant step towards creating more comprehensive, omnichannel solutions," said Mike Brunick , SVP and Head of Commerce Media at Yahoo. "Through this integration, we're providing partners with smarter, more timely ad placements that drive real results in retail media to millions of customers."

Vibenomics envisions a future where in-store media is an integral, easily accessible component of programmatic advertising platforms, driving innovation in the retail media landscape.

For more information about Vibenomics and its in-store retail media ad network, visit .

‍About Yahoo‍

Yahoo serves as a trusted guide for hundreds of millions of people globally, helping them achieve their goals online through our portfolio of iconic products. For advertisers, Yahoo Advertising offers omnichannel solutions and powerful data to engage with our brands and deliver results. To learn more about Yahoo, please visit yahooinc .

About Vibenomics

Vibenomics, a Mood Media Company, is the leading in-store digital advertising provider. Our platform provides a single, all-in-one retail media network, empowering retailers to digitize their on-premise experience and advertisers to connect with customers via display, audio and experiential channels. Through a first-of-its-kind turnkey solution, this model delivers the ubiquity and revenue-generating capabilities needed to drive the next iteration of retail media. Acquired by Mood Media in 2023, Vibenomics works with hundreds of CPGs and more than 50 endemic and non-endemic categories today. The company plans to expand its retail locations to more than 500,000 worldwide. To learn more about Vibenomics, visit

