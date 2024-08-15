Convoso Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certificationtm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Convoso, contact center for revenue teams, received three certification badges representing its operations in the US, India, and the Philippines

- Nima Hakimi, Convoso CEO and Co-Founder LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Convoso , a leading AI-powered contact center platform for sales teams, announced that it has been CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work ®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experiences working at Convoso. Employees responded from operations in three countries, including the United States, India, and the Philippines.“This certification by Great Place to Work reflects our continuous efforts to improve the overall experience for everyone on the Convoso team,” CEO and Co-Founder Nima Hakimi said.“We're grateful for the dedication our employees bring to their work on a daily basis. Collectively and individually, they are what make our company a successful enterprise.”Employees surveyed ranked Convoso eight points higher than the average U.S. company as a great place to work. Respondent highlights from the survey results include:-- 94% stated that when joining Convoso, employees are made to feel welcome-- 87% said that they are given a great deal of responsibility-- 83% indicated that people care about each otherGreat Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation."Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Convoso stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.# # #About ConvosoConvoso is a leading contact center platform (CCaaS) for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions to foster customer growth while supporting adherence to regulatory standards. Its omnichannel capabilities include conversational AI game-changer Voso to scale sales and revenue further. [Convoso Careers ]About Great Place To Work CertificationTMGreat Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.About Great Place To Work®As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

