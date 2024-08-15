Eshipjet.Ai Unveils Shippercopilot: Generative AI-Powered, RFID-Enabled Warehouse And Multi-Carrier Shipping Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ShipperCopilot
SANTA CLARA, CA, USA , August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eshipjet today announced that it will showcase its AI-powered, RFID-enabled warehouse and carrier-compliance multi-carrier shipping
solutions at Parcel Forum '24. The event will take place at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas from September 16-18. eshipjet will be present with a 10x20 exhibitor booth (#701).
Introducing ShipperCopilot: eshipjet will present its ShipperCopilot solution to customers, partners, and attendees. This solution integrates with RFID and carrier-compliance framework to enhance various warehouse and logistics operations, said Kumar Vidadala, President & CEO, including:
.Warehouse Management: Streamlining the picking and packing process using an RFID framework.
.Carrier Routing and Selection: Using AI to optimize carrier routes and select the best carriers.
.Label and Document Printing: Generating carrier-compliant shipping labels, shipping documents, and export documents.
.Comprehensive Shipment Visibility: Providing visibility from label printing to the inbound receiving process.
.Mobile Platform: Demonstrating the ability to perform all major shipping operations via a mobile platform.
.Real-time ERP, WMS, Marketplaces Integration: Seamlessly integrating with major ERP systems like SAP S/4HANA (Private & Public Cloud), Oracle ERP Cloud, Infor, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Sage, Salesforce, Acumatica, as well as other custom ERP and WMS/TMS systems, marketplaces, and e-commerce platforms.
.Peripheral Integration: Integrating with RFID Zebra devices, mobile belt printers, robotic systems, conveyor systems, any type of scales including dimensional scales.
.Easy RMA Return Process: Simplifying the return process for customers.
For more information, visit eshipjet at booth #701 during Parcel Forum '24.
About eshipjet:
eshipjet is a leading provider of advanced logistics solutions, combining artificial intelligence (AI) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to optimize warehouse management and multi-carrier shipping compliance. The eshipjet suite offers comprehensive outbound and inbound solutions, catering to businesses of all sizes-from small enterprises to large corporations.
For more information about eshipjet, please visit us at eshipjet.
