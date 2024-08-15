Chile’S President Boric’S Approval Surges Amid Firm Stance On Venezuela

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chilean President Gabriel Boric's popularity has reached a 14-month high at 37% approval, following his critical stance against Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, according to a Cadem survey.



This peak in approval contrasts with his previous ratings and marks a significant period in his presidency. Notably, no previous administrations under Michelle Bachelet or Sebastián Piñera achieved such approval at the same point in their terms.



Boric's clear and timely opposition to the Venezuelan electoral results has resonated well with Chileans. This reflects a broader approval of his foreign policy, especially during a time when global and local crises overlap.



While the right has shifted its stance, urging Boric to recognize opposition leader Edmundo González as Venezuela's president, the general public remains more concerned with Boric's critiques of Maduro.



Domestically, Boric's administration faces scrutiny over its handling of a severe storm that knocked out power for hundreds of thousands.







While 55% of the public blames the power companies, ongoing power outages continue to test public patience and the government's response capabilities.



Through these actions, Bori is positioning himself not just as a leader within Chile but also as a significant voice in international politics.



His approach to Venezuela's crisis, combined with his proactive domestic policies, underscores his commitment to transparency and human rights. This enhances both his local and international image.



The ongoing support suggests that for many Chileans, Boric's governance style is direct and engaged. This approach aligns with their expectations for leadership in challenging times.

