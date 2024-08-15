Freedman Normand Friedland And Berger Montague File Class Action Lawsuit Challenging NCAA's Ban On CHL Players

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, two nationally-prominent law firms with extensive antitrust experience filed an antitrust class action against the

NCAA and ten of its member institutions, alleging that they have illegally agreed to prohibit current and former CHL players from playing NCAA Division I men's ice hockey. In the complaint, the plaintiff-a former CHL player-alleges that the defendants' agreement violates antitrust laws and has caused current and former CHL players to suffer substantial harm, including from (i) losing out on valuable athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I schools, and (ii) receiving artificially low compensation from CHL teams.

The plaintiff seeks an order prohibiting the NCAA and its member institutions from continuing to prevent current and former CHL players from playing NCAA Division I men's ice hockey. In addition, the plaintiff seeks damages for himself, and for other current and former CHL players, to compensate them for all harm caused by the defendants' conduct, including the alleged substantial harm described above.

The named defendants are the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Canisius University, Niagara University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Boston College, Boston University, University of Denver, Quinnipiac University, University of Notre Dame du Lac, Stonehill College, and University of St. Thomas.

