New American Funding Set to Shine at Invest Fest 2024

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding (NAF) today announced its participation at Invest Fest 2024 , the premier national event focused on Black financial empowerment and entrepreneurialism, set to take place in Atlanta at the Georgia World Conference Center from August 23 – 25. The company will highlight its

NAF Black Impact initiative for consumers which aims to change the "buying while Black" experience within Black communities.

On August 25, NAF will host an exclusive homebuying session for attendees. Mosi Gatling, senior vice president of strategic growth at NAF, will lead a 15-minute VIP fireside chat with Matt Garland, co-founder of Invest Fest. This will be followed by a 45-minute workshop titled, "Keys to the Culture: Homebuyer Blueprint," which will feature the NAF Black Impact initiative and the company's efforts in promoting homeownership to Black borrowers.

Gatling emphasized NAF's dedication to supporting Black homeownership, saying, "Our support for Invest Fest 2024 plays a crucial role in our efforts to raise awareness of NAF Black Impact and to boost homeownership among Black communities throughout the U.S."

In addition to the homebuying session, NAF has planned a series of engaging activities for attendees:

NAF Black Impact Housing Advocate Certification

NAF will share information about the launch of its NAF Black Impact Housing Advocate Certification program, designed to foster a more inclusive and diverse landscape in the mortgage industry. Rolled out to NAF employees in August 2024, it is expected that the program will extend to external parties in the real estate and mortgage lending industry who want to deepen their understanding of challenges faced by the Black community. Certified individuals will gain a competitive edge by learning how to effectively communicate with Black borrowers.

Prizes and Giveaways

In advance of Invest Fest 2024, NAF will give away two tickets to the event. To enter, participants must follow @nafblackimpact on Instagram, like the post outlining details of this giveaway, and tag two people in the comments. The deadline to enter is August 20 at Noon EST and the winner will be notified via direct message on Instagram with details on how to claim their prize. Official rules for the drawing can be found on the NAF Black Impact Instagram page.

Exhibit Booth and Conference Activities

NAF will maintain a prominent presence throughout Invest Fest with an exhibit booth (# 507) where representatives will be available to help attendees find the right solutions that meet the needs of Black homebuyers. Additionally, NAF will sponsor a "charge & chill" station and a photo opportunity in front of a Tesla CyberTruck. Visitors to the NAF booth will also receive NAF-branded giveaways, including accordion fans, playing cards, and notebooks.

"New American Funding's support for Invest Fest 2024 underscores its continued commitment to the Black community, which includes a $20 billion commitment in new mortgages to Black homebuyers by 2028," said Garland. "We are thrilled to have experienced loan officers from NAF on site to guide attendees about the homebuying process."

For more information, visit the company's Instagram page

@NAFBlackImpact.

About New American Funding

New American Funding

is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of more than 263,000 customers representing approximately $70 billion in value and more than 260 locations nationwide. NAF was recently named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2024. NAF was also named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024 by Newsweek. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

