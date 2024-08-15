Corteva To Host Investor Day, November 19, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Register for the Virtual Event and Get Updated on Company's Strategy, Innovation and Roadmap for Growth

Corteva, (NYSE: CTVA ) is hosting an Investor Day on November 19, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Corteva's Chief Executive Officer Chuck Magro will provide updates on the company's strategy, pipeline and framework along with the company's senior leadership team.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA ) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at .

