JACKSON HEWITT CELEBRATES NATIONAL INDEPENDENT WORKER DAY, OFFERING TIPS TO MILLIONS OF SELF-EMPLOYED TAXPAYERS

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The experts at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® are celebrating the millions of Americans who are freelancers, small business owners, and gig workers in the United States on National Independent Worker Day, on Friday, Aug. 16. Whether chasing the dream of owning a business or supplementing income, the number of independent workers is on the rise. According to recent statistics from MarketWatch, more than half (54 percent) of Americans say they've adopted a side hustle within the last 12 months. This Friday, Aug. 16, Jackson Hewitt is offering tax tips, hosting a three-hour Facebook Live event, and launching a Tax'n & Relax'n sweepstakes, where one grand prize winner will win a vacation for two to a Sandals Resort in Jamaica.

One lucky entrant will be randomly selected to win Jackson Hewitt's Tax'n & Relax'n sweepstakes, where they will win an all-inclusive Caribbean vacation for two to any Sandals Resort in Jamaica and $2,000 cash prize for spending and travel expenses. Entry period: Aug. 15, 2024, through Aug. 31, 2024, and the winner will be selected and notified by Sept. 3, 2024. For full official rules, visit

"According to the IRS, if you work for yourself to make money or profit, then you are considered a small business owner. This includes independent contracting, side gigs, hustles, and freelance work (full- or part-time), even if you have a regular, full-time employee job," said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer, Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "The good news is there are many benefits you may be eligible for that could boost your tax situation including tax deductions, tax elections and options on your taxes and even tax credits, so it's important to make sure people who are hustling for themselves know what they can deduct, what credits they can claim, what tax advantageous elections to make, fill out the correct tax forms and file accurately. And finally, if you are having a challenging time, and maybe even a loss from activity, that can have a possible silver lining too, and may create a net operating loss and be deductible against other income including your regular wages."



Independent Worker Day Celebration via Facebook Live Event

Interested taxpayers can join Jackson Hewitt's National Independent Worker Day Celebration for a special Facebook Live event on Friday, Aug. 16, starting at noon Eastern. The Facebook Live

event will give viewers the opportunity to understand how their self-employment income taxes work with unique tips for specific types of gig workers, as well as to ask tax questions with a chance to win prizes.

Each hour will focus on a different type of self-employment work where Jackson Hewitt's Chief Tax Information Officer, Mark Steber, will be joined by a popular content creator who specializes in that area of expertise:



Noon – 12:30 p.m. Eastern: Tips for rideshare drivers with Scott Ross @scottyross_

Influencer Scott Ross has been a

rideshare driver for over 8 years in the Phoenix and Orange County areas and will share his tips and experiences.

1 – 1:30

p.m. Eastern: Tips for artisan craft sellers with Giulia Ruozzi @femalesconnection

Influencer Giulia Ruozzi creates content to help small business owners grow their platforms online through networking, branding, and understanding trends.

2 - 2:30 p.m. Eastern: Tips for content creators with Nina

Nwarueze @nina_moneymentor Influencer Nina Nwarueze is a content creator focused on financial literacy that has been navigating the gig economy for over a year.

Throughout the Facebook Live event, people will be able to ask and have their questions answered by Steber and the influencer hosts. To RSVP and learn more about the social media event, visit and follow Jackson Hewitt

on Facebook.



Tax'n & Relax'n Sweepstakes

One lucky entrant will be randomly selected to win an all-inclusive Caribbean vacation for two to any Sandals Resort in Jamaica and $2,000 cash prize for spending and travel expenses. The entry period for the "Tax'n & Relax'n" Jackson Hewitt sweepstakes will be open for two weeks, from Aug. 15, 2024, through

Aug. 31, 2024, and the winner will be selected and notified by Sept. 3, 2024.

To enter the Tax'n & Relax'n sweepstakes, entrants must follow Jackson Hewitt on Instagram ( ), "like" one of the Tax'n & Relax'n posts on Instagram and tag a friend with a comment sharing what they'd like to do in Jamaica if they won the sweepstakes while using the #JHSweeps hashtag. See below for eligibility requirements and restrictions. For full official rules, visit .

Independent Worker Day Tax Tips

"Over the last several years, we've seen an uptick in people working for themselves, part time and even full time, which is a really exciting time, but can be stressful when not knowing how to deal with taxes and the financial challenges of starting a side hustle or a new business," said Steber.

"At Jackson Hewitt, we want to help everyone understand how their self-employment income impacts their personal tax return and answer their tax questions."



Here are the top three things self-employed taxpayers

need to know this National Independent Worker Day:

Self-employed taxpayers have several tax deductions that can reduce income taxes when they relate to work and have more deductions than a traditional W-2 employee. All expenses paid to do the work and make money can be deductible on a tax return. The most common deductionsare advertising expenses, technology costs, office supplies, banking and legal fees, a home office, vehicle-related expenses and even professional tax help fees.: Small business owners and self-employed taxpayers generally need to consider paying quarterly estimated taxes , not just on "Tax Day." Those who expect to pay more than $1,000 in taxes on self-employment income for the year need to pay estimated taxes each quarter to avoid underpayment penalties and interest.: At minimum, self-employed taxpayers need to file a Form 1040 and include Schedule 1 and Schedule C with their tax return. Tax forms can be complex, which is why the experts at Jackson Hewitt encourage self-employed taxpayers to learn more about how their unique business is impacted by tax laws.

Tax'n & Relax'n Sweepstakes

