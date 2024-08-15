Nobleai To Present At American Chemical Society’S Fall Conference, “Elevating Chemistry”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI Speeding Discovery of New, Sustainable Compounds Takes Center Stage

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobleAI , a pioneer in Science-Based AI solutions for Material Informatics, today announced upcoming speaking events featuring their team members at the American Chemical Society annual fall being held August 18-22 in Denver, Colorado. As corporate leaders and consumers alike have made their desire for more sustainable product development solutions clear, NobleAI has emerged as the sought-after leader in using Science-Based AI to speed the discovery of chemical and material formulations across multiple industries. Three NobleAI experts will present the following symposia at the conference.





“ Towards Sustainable Alternatives: Deep Generative Models for Replacement of Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances . ” Presented by Dami Phillips, PhD and Lead Research Scientist at NobleAI, this symposium on Advances in PFAS Research and Outlook will take place in the Environmental Programming Section of the Conference and will discuss how state-of-the-art generative AI models can be used to support the identification of a new generation of sustainable chemicals to serve as potential replacements of toxic PFAS chemicals, an issue of increasing concern due to their environmental persistence, potential health risks and increasing governmental restrictions on their use.



Wed., August 21 - 10:05 AM - 10:20 AM

Location: Room 102



“Scaling Up AI Solutions Through Operational Excellence. ” Presented by Kevin Shen, PhD and Solutions Architect at NobleAI, this talk will be hosted by the Division of Polymer Chemistry Industrial Advisory Board (POLY IAB) and will address how to support the demand for fast and efficient delivery of AI projects, with the same engineering rigor that one brings to any scientific activity. We will discuss case studies that were enabled by proper infrastructure for building, exploring, and maintaining many models.





Wed., August 21 - 5:10 PM

Grand Ballroom, Sheraton Denver



Poster Presentation:“Robust Machine Learning Approaches for Mixtures: Applications to Viscosity Prediction.” Presented by Dami Phillips, PhD and Lead Research Scientist at NobleAI this poster presentation will take place in the Division of Computers in Chemistry - Machine Learning in Chemistry and will address the role of machine learning as a powerful tool to facilitate the modeling of chemical properties that apply to formulations with arbitrary numbers of components.





Tues., August 20 - 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location: Hall A-C



This industry recognition comes on the heels of tremendous growth and recognition for NobleAI. The company raised $17 million in a Series A round of funding in 2023, and named one of the 10 Hottest AI Startups to Watch in 2024 . As companies respond to consumer and government calls for more sustainable and better performing material and chemical products, they are increasingly turning to NobleAI's innovative Science-Based AI platform to help them achieve it. Last year the company saw a threefold year-over-year increase in the number of Fortune 500 organizations turning to the company's platform, and the development team was also widely recognized by leading industry watchers for their proven track record of speeding product development in chemicals, materials and formulations while boosting sustainability. According to The Lux Research Deciding Factor research note,“NobleAI's solutions can reduce development and testing costs, improve product performance, validate new ingredients and formulations, generate optimal design parameters and much more.”

About NobleAI

NobleAI offers commercially-proven AI solutions for Material Informatics powered by its unique, Science-Based AI (SBAI) technology. Science-Based AI models are developed quickly, securely and specifically for each customer and a specific use case. Delivered via the cloud-based Noble Visualization & Insights Platform, NobleAI's SBAI technology delivers actionable insights to accelerate product development and reduce costs while improving product performance, sustainability, and reliability. NobleAI is supported by investments from world-class organizations such as Microsoft, Chevron and Syensqo (formerly known as Solvay), and the company's solutions are already delivering real value in production deployments at leading chemical, material and energy companies around the globe.

