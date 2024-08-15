UK government expresses relief over recent reduction in far-right violence

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United Kingdom expressed relief over the recent reduction in far-right violence and rioting following a devastating knife attack that claimed the lives of three young children. Despite the easing of tensions, officials stressed the importance of remaining vigilant and on high alert.



The statement from Prime Keir Starmer's spokeswoman came a day after a somber funeral ceremony for nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar, one of the of the attack. Alice’s funeral, attended by hundreds, saw mourners donning white garments in line with Portuguese traditions, reflecting her parents' heritage. In a statement released through the police, the community mourned Alice, describing her as a child "full of joy, light, and love" who was taken in an "unimaginable act of violence" that left a profound impact.



In addition to Alice, the attack also resulted in the deaths of two other young girls: six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe. The incident, which occurred on July 29 during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwestern England, left ten others injured, including eight children.



The violence that followed the stabbing incident was fueled by misinformation regarding the identity of the alleged attacker. This misinformation led to widespread unrest, sparking riots in Southport the evening after the attack and subsequent disturbances in over a dozen towns and cities across England, as well as in Northern Ireland.



“We welcome that there has been a de-escalation this weekend,” the prime minister’s spokeswoman stated. “But we're certainly not complacent and remain on high alert.” She highlighted the government's commitment to maintaining security and noted the swift response from law enforcement and the justice system.



The spokeswoman commended the efforts of police officers, prosecutors, and the judiciary for their prompt actions. “Within a matter of days, we've seen criminals involved arrested, charged, sentenced, and behind bars,” she said, emphasizing that while progress has been made, the authorities are committed to ensuring that communities feel safe and secure.



The United Kingdom government’s focus remains on addressing the underlying issues that led to the violence and preventing any further disturbances, ensuring that such tragedies do not reoccur.

