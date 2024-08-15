Proactive MD Lexington Health Center Wins Best Of South Carolina Regional Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LEXINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Proactive MD® is excited to announce the recognition of its Lexington Health Center as a 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional award winner. This prestigious accolade, determined through the Guide to South Carolina's annual readers' poll, underscores Proactive MD's unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class care to the state of South Carolina.The Best of South Carolina® process begins with nominations on the Guide to South Carolina website, where readers vote on the top businesses and organizations throughout the state. Winners are chosen based on these votes, rankings from external websites, and insights from the Better Business Bureau.Earning a regional award in the category of Physician Practices highlights Proactive MD's dedication to providing healthcare that is compassionate, familiar, and attuned to patient needs. Proactive MD's robust healthcare solutions aim to provide employers, families, and individuals with more affordable, accessible, and personalized care.The Proactive MD Lexington Health Center makes it easy for patients to receive the comprehensive care they deserve. By practicing whole-person care, the Health Center ensures individuals are well-informed and empowered to make the best choices for their health. With compassionate care teams and a patient-centered approach, Proactive MD excels in guiding patients through their entire healthcare journey.To become a member at the Proactive MD Lexington Health Center, or any other Proactive MD location, visit .To view the full list of Best of South Carolina winners, visit .

