Borderhawk, LLC Announces The Elevation Of Managing Director Jay Harmon As CEO To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

- Derek RogersCARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BorderHawk, LLC, a leader in cybersecurity and compliance announced the promotion of Managing Director, Jay Harmon, to the position of Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.Harmon and Steve Akridge founded BorderHawk in 2008 as an Information Risk Management and Cybersecurity Consulting firm headquartered in Cartersville, Georgia and offices in Anchorage, Alaska.“I want to thank Steve Akridge for his leadership and generous support since the founding of the company. He navigated some very challenging periods during the pandemic and thanks to his strategic leadership, we not only survived but thrived and have seen positive momentum as we continue to build our consulting team. Steve has positioned us well for future growth”, said Jay Harmon.Steve will remain an advisor to BorderHawk, providing his experience and education to help shape the company's knowledge base and develop new talent.BorderHawk's focus is Information Risk Management Consulting and Compliance-as-a-Service for the defense industrial base, healthcare and telecommunications markets.“We are excited about the energy Jay Harmon brings as he leads BorderHawk into this next phase. His vision and thought leadership over the years as Managing Director have been integral to the Company's success. Now, we have this history plus a renewed focus to align our strategy and commitment to meeting double digit growth,” said Derek Rogers, Cyber Analyst.“I'm excited about our future and thrilled to lead this organization to realize the significant opportunity in front of us. I intend to quickly engage the markets we serve, our staff and team, customers and partners to communicate our plans with a clear vision for where we are going and how we are going to get there. We expect to start laying this out in more detail over the next couple of weeks and will have more information on our partner and strategy calls occurring this fall” Harmon added.“BorderHawk has a bright future, and we are growing to help meet the challenges faced by our clients. With Jay's leadership, we expect to be at the forefront of industry over this next decade,” said Rogers.###About BorderHawk, LLCBorderHawk, LLC ( ), is a best-in-class cybersecurity consulting firm providing information risk management and security program development, Compliance-as-a-Service, security testing, risk assessments, control framework assessments, and consulting services to organizations both large and small in highly regulated industries. BorderHawk focuses on providing guidance to companies and government entities in the defense industrial base, healthcare, and telecommunications.BorderHawk's objective is to improve organizations cyber preparedness, audit readiness and resiliency through a strategic and proven approach to reduce cyber risks and safeguard sensitive information.Since 2008, BorderHawk has been dedicated to delivering experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support our clients and our respective target industries. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

