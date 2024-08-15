Green Life Financial Group Signs A 5,145.00 SF Expansion Of Their 4751 Best Road Office

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Boxer Property is thrilled to announce the expansion at 4751 Best Road College Park.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boxer Property is thrilled to announce the expansion at 4751 Best Road College Park. This lease, negotiated by Boxer Leasing agent Carolyn Pinckney, covers 5,145.00 square feet of premier office space.
Green Life financial
Group is dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses with the financial knowledge and security they need to thrive. As a leading financial services firm, it specializes in providing comprehensive insurance solutions, financial planning, and wealth management services tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients.
“Our expansion with Boxer Property marks a significant step in our growth strategy, allowing Green Life Financial Group to enhance our service offerings and provide greater value to our clients. We're excited about the opportunities this partnership brings”, commented David Harris, President, Green Life Financial Group
Waterstone is one of Boxer Property's most coveted properties, located in College Park, south of downtown Atlanta at 4751 Best Road. The building features:
.Prime Location: Next to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Georgia Convention Center with easy access to I-85, I-285, and I-75.
.Modern Amenities: Upgraded polished granite and marble lobby, on-site property management, leasing, ample surface parking, on-site security, and 24-hour secure key card access.
.Flexible Spaces: Quality, affordable office space with free space planning.
.Professional Atmosphere: Class A office environment designed to welcome tenants and their clients.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty
