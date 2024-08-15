Q-Tech Adds Spirit Electronics To Its Distributor Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Q-Tech Signs Spirit as Distributor

Arizona-based distributor expands for Q-Tech and AXTAL high-performance crystal oscillators for aerospace and defense applications

- Scott SentzCYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Q-Tech Corporation – a major global supplier of crystal oscillators for space, defense and high-temperature applications – announces the addition of global distributor Spirit Electronics to its product supply chain.Spirit Electronics' authorized distribution lines include space- and defense-grade manufacturers of semiconductors, FPGAs, power management, capacitors, interconnects, and more. With the ability to source a full bill of materials, test and screen to MIL-STD-883, and to perform circuit card assembly, Spirit Electronics supports space and defense customers by managing supply chain services all under one supplier“Spirit Electronics is a well-established distributor of high-performance electronics that align perfectly with Q-Tech's customer base,” said Scott Sentz, Q-Tech's VP of sales and marketing.“Adding Spirit expands our supply chain for a wide range of Q-Tech and AXTAL components and systems.”CEO Marti McCurdy, Spirit Electronics, added:“Q-Tech has a long-standing flight heritage with their product portfolio of crystal oscillators. With their specialization in space- and defense-grade high-performance products essential to our customers' mission success, Q-Tech is an ideal supply chain partner.”About Q-TechQ-Tech Corporation was founded in 1972 with the objective of providing state-of-the-art crystal clock oscillators and frequency control solutions for companies with demanding applications. As the leading U.S. manufacturer of qualified products to MIL-PRF-55310 as well as ultra-high reliability standards such as Aerospace Corporation TOR (GPS III) and NASA GSFC specifications, Q-Tech proudly services the military, aerospace, down-hole and deep space industries. Q-Tech is certified to the AS9100 and ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems. The Company maintains a global presence with sales capabilities throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. In early 2023, Q-Tech completed the acquisition of Axtal GmbH & Co KG. The Axtal acquisition integrates the company's products, European-based engineering development and ISO9001:2015 manufacturing facilities.About Spirit Electronics:Spirit Electronics is an end-to-end supply chain services company headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Spirit offers MIL-STD-883 testing, circuit card assembly, device analysis, ASIC programs, foundry services and authorized distribution of high-reliability electronic components. Spirit's supply chain solutions are changing the definition of distribution by providing full-turnkey OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) services to deliver products to aerospace and defense customers fully qualified and ready for use. Spirit is a veteran-owned, woman-owned small business (VOWOSB) with HUBZone certification founded in 1979. For more information, visit

