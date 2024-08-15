Q-Tech Adds Spirit Electronics To Its Distributor Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Q-Tech Signs Spirit Electronics as Distributor
Arizona-based distributor expands supply chain for Q-Tech and AXTAL high-performance crystal oscillators for aerospace and defense applications
Spirit Electronics is a well-established distributor of high-performance electronics that align perfectly with Q-Tech's customer base.”
- Scott SentzCYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Q-Tech Corporation – a major global supplier of crystal oscillators for space, defense and high-temperature applications – announces the addition of global distributor Spirit Electronics to its product supply chain.
Spirit Electronics' authorized distribution lines include space- and defense-grade manufacturers of semiconductors, FPGAs, power management, capacitors, interconnects, and more. With the ability to source a full bill of materials, test and screen to MIL-STD-883, and to perform circuit card assembly, Spirit Electronics supports space and defense customers by managing supply chain services all under one supplier
.
“Spirit Electronics is a well-established distributor of high-performance electronics that align perfectly with Q-Tech's customer base,” said Scott Sentz, Q-Tech's VP of sales and marketing.“Adding Spirit expands our supply chain for a wide range of Q-Tech and AXTAL components and systems.”
CEO Marti McCurdy, Spirit Electronics, added:“Q-Tech has a long-standing flight heritage with their product portfolio of crystal oscillators. With their specialization in space- and defense-grade high-performance products essential to our customers' mission success, Q-Tech is an ideal supply chain partner.”
About Q-Tech
Q-Tech Corporation was founded in 1972 with the objective of providing state-of-the-art crystal clock oscillators and frequency control solutions for companies with demanding applications. As the leading U.S. manufacturer of qualified products to MIL-PRF-55310 as well as ultra-high reliability standards such as Aerospace Corporation TOR (GPS III) and NASA GSFC specifications, Q-Tech proudly services the military, aerospace, down-hole and deep space industries. Q-Tech is certified to the AS9100 and ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems. The Company maintains a global presence with sales capabilities throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. In early 2023, Q-Tech completed the acquisition of Axtal GmbH & Co KG. The Axtal acquisition integrates the company's products, European-based engineering development and ISO9001:2015 manufacturing facilities.
About Spirit Electronics:
Spirit Electronics is an end-to-end supply chain services company headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Spirit offers MIL-STD-883 testing, circuit card assembly, device analysis, ASIC programs, foundry services and authorized distribution of high-reliability electronic components. Spirit's supply chain solutions are changing the definition of distribution by providing full-turnkey OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) services to deliver products to aerospace and defense customers fully qualified and ready for use. Spirit is a veteran-owned, woman-owned small business (VOWOSB) with HUBZone certification founded in 1979. For more information, visit
Scott Sentz
Q-Tech Corporation
+16199858818 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
MENAFN15082024003118003196ID1108558493
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.