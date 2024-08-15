Preferred Utilities Offers Flexibility And Insights With Their Remote Boiler Room Monitoring Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Preferred Cloud Gateway

Preferred Cloud boiler overview screen

Preferred Cloud overview screen

Preferred Utilities' new Preferred Cloud Remote Monitoring offers secure centralized monitoring, trend analysis, efficiency optimization, and more.

- David Bohn, President & CEODANBURY, CT, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation is thrilled to announce the launch of the Preferred Cloud Remote Monitoring Platform, a revolutionary advancement in facility management technology.This innovative platform allows facility managers, engineers, and other stakeholders to monitor all equipment in their boiler room with the utmost security regardless of equipment manufacturer. With data access from anywhere in the world, on any device (desktop, laptop, or mobile), it provides immediate issue notification, centralized monitoring and control, historical trend analysis, and efficiency optimization. This technology outshines its competition with its highly customizable interface, cybersecurity focus, competitive pricing, and freedom from equipment manufacturer-specific platforms.“The Preferred Cloud represents a significant advancement in managing facility operations,” said David Bohn, President & CEO of Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation.“By providing immediate notifications and in-depth analytics, we empower our users to not only respond to issues instantly but also to proactively optimize their systems.”The Preferred Cloud platform is designed with security at its core. All data is transferred securely and reliably using an isolated encrypted cellular network with two-factor and certificate authentication. Read-only access to all equipment means users can trust that their data is both safe and accessible without compromising system integrity.The Preferred Cloud offers three tailored service levels - ReAct, ContAct, and ProAct - each designed to meet specific operational needs from notification-only, to secure remote access, to advanced analytics, and more. It is also highly customizable depending on business needs and can scale according to organization requirements to provide outstanding monitoring and control.For contractors, Preferred Cloud simplifies the oversight of multiple sites, ensuring that all ongoing projects are running smoothly and efficiently. Engineering consulting firms can use the product to monitor key metrics, like energy usage, and offer solutions based on months of data.Engineers can stay informed about equipment status remotely, addressing potential issues before they escalate and ensuring uninterrupted operations. Facility owners benefit from a comprehensive overview of their facilities from a single platform. Thanks to enhanced monitoring, they may also see lower insurance premiums, improved coverage, and better data for insurance claims and risk management.Revolutionize your facility management with Preferred Cloud. Discover the full potential of this remote monitoring platform and see how it can work for you. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit the Preferred Manufacturing website or call 203-743-6741.About Preferred Utilities ManufacturingFounded in 1920, Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation is an engineering-based manufacturer of fuel oil handling systems, boiler instrumentation and controllers, high-quality burners, nuclear power plant outage-reduction tools, and related parts for commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities. Preferred applies continuous research and development to existing products, helping them to lead the industry with new and innovative power plant solutions. Their manufacturing, engineering, and administrative headquarters is in Danbury, Connecticut, with regional sales and service offices throughout the United States.

Ruth O'Donnell

Preferred Utilities Manufacturing

+1 203-743-6741

...