Options For Her Opens The Doors To Their THREE Office Locations + Offers Services On The Road

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Options for Her is thrilled to announce the official opening and full operation of their THREE medical office locations.Options for Her provides medical pregnancy services such as pregnancy testing and ultrasound, counseling, as well as postpartum and newborn essential material resources to pregnant women in crisis at their three office locations in Cherry Hill, Trenton, and Ocean City. Options for Her also provides complimentary educational classes on topics such as birthing and newborn experiences; navigating life as a single mom; abortion recovery and support; and more which give women and families the information they need to succeed. They will also begin offering classes and programs to support men and fathers in the near future. All of their services and resources are 100% free and confidential, offered compassionately and without judgment to clients in local neighborhoods.In addition to their three office locations, Options for Her also deploys a mobile medical unit to surrounding cities in the southern New Jersey area to offer no-cost pregnancy testing, ultrasound, and counseling to women exactly where they are. Their second mobile medical unit just recently arrived and is in the final stages of preparation to be sent out. With two units on the road, Options for Her plans to expand their reach and scope of care to communities of the Philadelphia area as well.Options for Her is a fully donation-funded organization; all proceeds directly help to support the expansion of their vision to provide women facing unexpected pregnancies with 100% free and confidential ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, programs and resources. Options for Her stands firmly by their mission and hopes to share it with all of you as they remain passionate and dedicated to mothers, babies, and families.Visit or for office hours and locations, volunteer and job opportunities, and more information about their cost-free services, programs, and resources today!

Deborah Biskey

Options for Her

+1 856-795-0048

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram