OneShare Serves, Supporting Mission in Motion Initiative

OneShare Health proudly announces its recent participation in a community service project day, where employees dedicated their time and effort to serve meals...

- Jen SlutzkerIRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OneShare Health Volunteers for Community Service Project Day Sharing Ministry Exemplifies Mission in MotionOneShare Health proudly announces its recent participation in a community service project day, where employees dedicated their time and effort to serve meals, work on landscaping and help with seasonal activities at two vital organizations: Our Calling in Dallas, Texas and Marjorie Ruth Thomas Harvest Home in Akron, Ohio. This initiative reflects OneShare Health's commitment to its mission of supporting the community and embodying the principles of Christian charity.On this impactful day, team members from OneShare Health came together to prepare and serve nutritious meals to individuals in need, demonstrating their commitment to helping those less fortunate. Our Calling, an organization focused on serving the homeless community, and Marjorie Ruth Thomas Harvest Home, which provides shelter and support for women and children, were both beneficiaries of this charitable effort."We believe in the importance of giving back to our community," said Jen Slutzker, CEO of OneShare Health. "Participating in this service project not only allows us to make a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve but also strengthens our team and aligns with our mission of sharing and caring."The event was part of OneShare Health's "Mission in Motion," which aims to put the organization's mission into action by partnering with non-profits that share similar values. This initiative highlights the company's dedication to fostering a sense of togetherness and support among its employees and local communities.By engaging in community service, OneShare Health reinforces its belief in the biblical principle of sharing burdens, as stated in Galatians 6:2, and exemplifies its commitment to living out its values in practical ways. The organization looks forward to continuing its efforts to serve and uplift the community in the future. For media inquiries or more information about OneShare Health, please contact Emily Harris at ....Link to Facebook Photos:##About OneShare HealthOneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry based in Irving, Texas, dedicated to helping individuals and families access quality, affordable health care. As a nonprofit organization, OneShare Health facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among its members, providing an innovative alternative to traditional health insurance that aligns with Christian principles. With a commitment to transparency, integrity, and compassion, OneShare Health is transforming the health care experience for its members by offering comprehensive health care solutions that prioritize affordability, accessibility, and community.Media Contact: Emily HarrisDirect: 903-279-8865Email: ...Website: OneShareHealthMedia:

