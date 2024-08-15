Junior Table Tennis Players To Join Training Camp In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's junior table tennis players will participate in the
next training camp in France, Azernews
reports.
Onur Guluzade and Yagmur Mammadli left for Strasbourg today
under the guidance of head coach Mikhail Timofeyev.
The members of the selection team will participate in the
EUROTALETS gathering, where the most talented table tennis players
of Europe are invited, from August 15 to 22.
After this meeting, the athletes will show their skills at the
"Euro Mini Champs" competition on August 23 in Schiltigheim,
France.
Both table tennis players participated in the preparation
process organized at the table tennis center of Shanghai, China,
from July 25 to August 12.
Over the past years, Azerbaijani athletes have made significant
strides in table tennis.
In 2023, Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade captured
a silver medal at the 23rd international tournament in memory of
Nikolay Nikitin, held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Also, the national female table tennis players brought home nine
medals from the WTT Youth Contender held in Georgia.
Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Nigar Mahmudova,
Khadija Abilzade, Marziyya Nurmatova, Aylin Asgarova, Arzu
Aslanova, Aysu Aghayeva, Khadija Eylazova, and Yagmur Mammadli won
two silvers and seven bronzes in the tournament.
In March, Azerbaijani table tennis players earned two medals at
the Europe Youth Series tournament in 2024. The team claimed the
silver and bronze medals in the mixed doubles pairs event among U13
and U15 athletes, respectively.
Laman Ismayilova
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
