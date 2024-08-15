AARP Statement Following Announcement Of First Medicare Negotiated Drug Prices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Medicare will now negotiate drug prices every year, thanks to the 2022 prescription drug law that AARP championed, benefitting millions of older Americans for years to come

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer Nancy LeaMond issued the following statement in response to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announcement of the first Medicare negotiated drug prices as part of the 2022 prescription drug law:

"Today's announcement marks a significant step forward in our long-standing efforts to lower prescription drug prices.

AARP members from across the political spectrum overwhelmingly called lowering prescription drug costs a top concern -- and this first round of Medicare-negotiated prices will bring financial relief to millions of older Americans. As the voice for the 100 million Americans ages 50-plus, we will continue working to ensure this law is fully implemented and benefits older Americans for decades to come."

